Zenbooth Moves Into Its Next Chapter Under New Ownership

"Zenbooth has brought peace and privacy to the workplace in the most thoughtful and sustainable ways we know how," says Evans. "I'm proud to carry that mission forward with a team that cares deeply about the products we make and the impact they have." Post this

For Evans, the ownership transition represents an opportunity to build on the strong foundation already in place while continuing Zenbooth's mission. Since joining in 2017, Evans has played a pivotal role in the company's growth and evolution. As Head of Product, his leadership has extended far beyond product development, advancing company strategy and the collaborative culture that defines it today.

"Zenbooth has brought peace and privacy to the workplace in the most thoughtful and sustainable ways we know how," says Evans. "I'm proud to carry that mission forward with a team that cares deeply about the products we make and the impact they have."

As owner and CEO, Evans will lead the company with the same approach that has defined Zenbooth over the years by building intentionally and continuing to put people at the center of every decision.

About Zenbooth

Zenbooth designs and manufactures soundproof privacy booths and meeting pods that bring focus, calm, and flexibility to the modern workplace. Designed and built in Berkeley, California, USA, using domestically sourced, sustainable materials, Zenbooth products are trusted by organizations for their comfort, acoustic performance, and simple installation. Whether supporting deep work, virtual meetings, or collaboration, Zenbooth makes it easier to create spaces that are friendly for people, the planet, and your wallet.

Come See What We're Building.

Media Contact

Bex Hartke, Zenbooth, 1 (510) 646-8368, [email protected], zenbooth.net

SOURCE Zenbooth