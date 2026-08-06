Zenbooth Moves Into Its Next Chapter Under New Ownership

Zenbooth is entering its next chapter under the ownership and leadership of longtime team member David Evans. As CEO, Evans will carry the company's mission forward while building on more than a decade of thoughtful design, sustainable manufacturing, and people-centered growth.
BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After more than a decade of creating spaces that help people do their best work, Zenbooth is turning the page to its next chapter. The Berkeley-based manufacturer announced longtime leader David Evans has acquired the company and become Chief Executive Officer, effective 06/10/2026.
Evans succeeds Sam Johnson, whose leadership helped shape Zenbooth into a trusted provider of privacy booths and meeting pods to over 4,000 businesses and public spaces across North America. During Johnson's tenure, the company expanded its product family, strengthened its manufacturing operations in Berkeley, and built a reputation for dependable quality and exceptional customer experiences.
For Evans, the ownership transition represents an opportunity to build on the strong foundation already in place while continuing Zenbooth's mission. Since joining in 2017, Evans has played a pivotal role in the company's growth and evolution. As Head of Product, his leadership has extended far beyond product development, advancing company strategy and the collaborative culture that defines it today.
"Zenbooth has brought peace and privacy to the workplace in the most thoughtful and sustainable ways we know how," says Evans. "I'm proud to carry that mission forward with a team that cares deeply about the products we make and the impact they have."
As owner and CEO, Evans will lead the company with the same approach that has defined Zenbooth over the years by building intentionally and continuing to put people at the center of every decision.
About Zenbooth
Zenbooth designs and manufactures soundproof privacy booths and meeting pods that bring focus, calm, and flexibility to the modern workplace. Designed and built in Berkeley, California, USA, using domestically sourced, sustainable materials, Zenbooth products are trusted by organizations for their comfort, acoustic performance, and simple installation. Whether supporting deep work, virtual meetings, or collaboration, Zenbooth makes it easier to create spaces that are friendly for people, the planet, and your wallet.
Media Contact
Bex Hartke, Zenbooth, 1 (510) 646-8368, [email protected], zenbooth.net
SOURCE Zenbooth
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