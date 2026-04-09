Zendrop Launches the World's First Dropshipping MCP Server - Merchants Can Run Their Store Just By Asking Claude or ChatGPT

"Merchants shouldn't have to bounce between ten tabs just to check if an order shipped. We want running a store to feel as simple as asking a question. Now it is," said Jared Goetz, CEO of Zendrop. Post this

"Merchants shouldn't have to bounce between ten tabs just to check if an order shipped. We want running a store to feel as simple as asking a question. Now it is," said Jared Goetz, CEO of Zendrop.

Instead of logging into dashboards, clicking through menus, and pulling reports manually, merchants can now type a sentence like "Show me my top-selling products this week" or "Find trending phone accessories under $15 with US shipping estimates" and get structured, real-time results back instantly.

"We didn't build this to chase a trend. MCP gives AI agents a direct line into the Zendrop platform — stores, catalog, orders, fulfillment — all accessible programmatically. For the first time, an AI can act on behalf of an entrepreneur the same way a skilled operations manager would. That's not a feature. That's a total shift in what software can do for a small business," added Mikita Hrybaleu, CTO of Zendrop.

Because the integration grants AI tools access to live store data, Zendrop built the server on HTTPS with OAuth 2.0 authentication and scoped access tokens. Merchants choose exactly what an assistant can read or write, from catalog browsing to order management, through a granular permissions system, with built-in rate limiting for high-volume stores. The server works with any AI assistant that supports MCP; there is no lock-in to a single provider.

"Our merchants already use AI every day to make critical business decisions," says Joshua Imel, Director of Product. "By launching Zendrop's MCP server, we're meeting them exactly where they work, allowing them to source products and manage their stores without ever leaving Claude or ChatGPT. This is just the beginning of our deep investment in AI-driven e-commerce tools for 2026."

The integration is available now to all Zendrop merchants, from solo Shopify sellers to high-volume operators managing thousands of orders per month. Merchants can connect at app.zendrop.com/mcp/v1 to generate access tokens, assign scopes, and begin querying store data through any supported AI assistant.

Learn more at: www.zendrop.com/mcp-server/

About Zendrop

Zendrop is a dropshipping and fulfillment platform trusted by hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs worldwide. The platform offers product sourcing, automated order fulfillment, branded packaging, and fast U.S. and global shipping, backed by a support team and educational resources through Zendrop Academy. With a growing suite of AI tools, Zendrop is expanding what's possible for entrepreneurs who want to run smarter, faster stores.

Media Contact

Ella Ozery, Zendrop, 1 954-907-9277, [email protected], https://www.zendrop.com/

SOURCE Zendrop