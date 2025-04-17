Zenfolio 2025 State of the Photography Industry Report: The largest, most current analysis of the photography industry

"This survey isn't about tracking the latest trends—it's about listening to photographers, learning from their experiences, and using those insights to better serve them. We hope this report provides valuable knowledge to all photographers as they run their businesses in an ever-evolving landscape." Post this

The 2025 survey gathered insights from a wide range of individuals in the photography industry, including self-employed professionals, employees, both part-time and full-time workers, students, and others. The report reveals insights into the business models, revenue strategies, and market trends shaping photography businesses while providing actionable recommendations to position photographers for success in an ever-changing industry. From shifting revenue streams to the role of AI, this report captures how photographers are navigating change and finding opportunities for growth.

Read the entire report at no cost by clicking through to the State of the Photography Industry Report.

A few key highlights.

Diversification is on the Rise as Photographers Seek Stability: Approximately 10% of photographers now operate across multiple business models (Client-based, Event/Sport-based, and Art/Production-based), indicating a trend toward diversification as a stability strategy.

Flexibility Creates Opportunity: Photographers who adapted to unexpected opportunities—particularly in sports/event photography, corporate work, and specialized niches—reported finding valuable new revenue streams outside their original specialties

Profitability Challenges: While 65-77% of photographers reported increased business costs in 2024, pricing increases haven't kept pace. This growing gap represents a potential threat to profitability that photographers must address through strategic pricing.

Adoption of AI Tools on the Rise: As AI tools have become more commonplace, photographer sentiment and adoption has also grown over the years.

"In our sixth State of the Photography Industry survey since 2021, we've had the privilege of hearing from thousands of photographers who see and navigate changes in the photography industry firsthand," said John Loughlin, Zenfolio Inc. CEO. "This survey isn't just about tracking the latest trends—it's about really listening to photographers, learning from their experiences, and using those insights to better serve them. We're grateful to our sponsors for helping us reach more voices across the industry, and we hope this report provides valuable knowledge to all photographers as they run their businesses in an ever-evolving landscape."

Access the complete 2025 State of the Photography Industry Report here.

