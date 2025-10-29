Zenfolio Redefines Volume Photography with NextZen Expansion

Zenfolio is transforming how photographers enter the volume market with the expansion of its NextZen platform — an intuitive, AI-powered suite of tools designed to make launching and scaling a volume business easier than ever. Built through years of innovation and real-world testing, NextZen gives photographers the confidence and capabilities to break into one of the industry's fastest-growing segments with efficiency, precision, and profit.
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As more photographers look to grow their income and expand into new genres, interest in volume photography is on the rise. To meet this growing need, Zenfolio today announced the expansion of its NextZen platform, built to help photographers confidently enter the volume market and scale their growing studios. Developed through two years of collaboration, innovation, and hands-on testing, this new suite of features makes the transition into volume photography more accessible than ever.
Volume photography is a discipline unlike any other in the professional photography ecosystem. It requires precision, speed, and consistency while managing the complicated logistics of photographing hundreds, sometimes thousands, of individuals at any given event. From schools and sports teams to corporate events or dance, success in this space depends on both skill and efficiency. Zenfolio's strategic investment in this specific genre reflects its long-term commitment to the space and the photography community. Through extensive conversations with volume photographers and their clients, they gained comprehensive insight into the goals, needs, and challenges. Multiple approaches to workflows, tools, and supporting technologies were carefully evaluated, with every decision centered around enhancing the photographer and client experience. The result is a deeply researched, thoughtfully engineered, and aggressively tested toolset that simplifies organization and processes, improves client communication, and ensures seamless image delivery.
At the heart of these innovations are Zenfolio's image-matching tools. For teams and individuals, QR Code Workflow was designed to eliminate one of the most significant pain points in volume photography—sorting, organizing, and presenting images directly to customers. On picture day, a quick scan instantly tags each student or athlete's image to the correct subject, eliminating sorting headaches and reducing errors. Parents and customers can view and purchase their photos within hours rather than weeks, transforming what was once a logistical hurdle into a seamless, powerful client experience. For event and action sports, the new Face Finder feature lets clients instantly locate themselves with a simple selfie. Powered by Zenfolio's proprietary AI technology, Face Finder scans the gallery and presents only the images that match.
"Volume photography is one of the fastest-growing segments in our industry, but it comes with unique challenges that can overwhelm even experienced photographers," said John Loughlin, Zenfolio Inc. CEO. "With NextZen's Volume offering, we enable photographers to capture new revenue streams and expand their businesses without sacrificing quality, efficiency, or client satisfaction."
Looking forward, Zenfolio's vision for volume photography extends well beyond the current features. With a near-term roadmap that addresses job management, ordering, and client engagement, the company is building a durable, highly scalable infrastructure for the next generation of high-volume studios. AI will also play a role in that future, not to replace the photographer's creative process and skill, but to dramatically reduce repetitive tasks, accelerate workflows, and create a smoother customer experience.
Zenfolio's current volume solutions, coupled with an exciting, forward-looking roadmap, make Volume photography accessible to virtually any interested studio, and they present to photographers already engaged in Volume work a "next-generation" set of tools and workflows to accelerate their business. Zenfolio is committed to setting the standard for the future of volume photography.
Media Contact
Betsy Davis, Zenfolio, 1 866-207-3980, [email protected], https://zenfolio.com/
SOURCE Zenfolio
Share this article