Zenfolio Redefines Volume Photography with NextZen Expansion

At the heart of these innovations are Zenfolio's image-matching tools. For teams and individuals, QR Code Workflow was designed to eliminate one of the most significant pain points in volume photography—sorting, organizing, and presenting images directly to customers. On picture day, a quick scan instantly tags each student or athlete's image to the correct subject, eliminating sorting headaches and reducing errors. Parents and customers can view and purchase their photos within hours rather than weeks, transforming what was once a logistical hurdle into a seamless, powerful client experience. For event and action sports, the new Face Finder feature lets clients instantly locate themselves with a simple selfie. Powered by Zenfolio's proprietary AI technology, Face Finder scans the gallery and presents only the images that match.

"Volume photography is one of the fastest-growing segments in our industry, but it comes with unique challenges that can overwhelm even experienced photographers," said John Loughlin, Zenfolio Inc. CEO. "With NextZen's Volume offering, we enable photographers to capture new revenue streams and expand their businesses without sacrificing quality, efficiency, or client satisfaction."

Looking forward, Zenfolio's vision for volume photography extends well beyond the current features. With a near-term roadmap that addresses job management, ordering, and client engagement, the company is building a durable, highly scalable infrastructure for the next generation of high-volume studios. AI will also play a role in that future, not to replace the photographer's creative process and skill, but to dramatically reduce repetitive tasks, accelerate workflows, and create a smoother customer experience.

Zenfolio's current volume solutions, coupled with an exciting, forward-looking roadmap, make Volume photography accessible to virtually any interested studio, and they present to photographers already engaged in Volume work a "next-generation" set of tools and workflows to accelerate their business. Zenfolio is committed to setting the standard for the future of volume photography.

