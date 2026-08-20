Zenith by Danco Trim Puller Mini Makes Precision Remodeling Easier

Zenith by Danco introduces the Trim Puller Mini, a compact and versatile home improvement tool designed for precise trim, molding, and baseboard removal with better control and less damage. Its wedge-shaped center, wide contact area, and integrated nail puller make it ideal for tight spaces and a variety of remodeling and repair projects.

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zenith by Danco, a trusted name in innovative remodeling and demolition tools, introduces the Trim Puller Mini, a compact home improvement tool designed to provide precision, control, and efficiency for remodeling and repair projects where protecting finished surfaces matters.

Removing trim, molding, and baseboards can often be challenging, especially in tight areas where traditional pry bars are difficult to maneuver. The Trim Puller Mini provides a solution by combining a compact design with innovative features that help users complete detailed removal projects with improved accuracy and control.

Designed with an innovative wedge-shaped center and wide contact area, the Trim Puller Mini helps minimize damage to both walls and trim materials. This allows homeowners, DIY enthusiasts, and professionals to remove molding and baseboards more cleanly while preserving materials for reuse whenever possible.

"The goal behind the Trim Puller Mini was to create a tool that provides the precision needed for detailed remodeling projects while maintaining the strength and versatility users expect from Zenith by Danco," said Gina Brooks, National Account Mgr, Mass Retail & eCommerce at Zenith by Danco. "Its compact design makes it easier to work in areas where larger tools may not provide the control required."

The Trim Puller Mini is especially useful for projects involving tight spaces, including areas around bathroom vanities, cabinetry, narrow door casings, and window trim. Its smaller footprint allows users to access challenging areas while maintaining the leverage needed for effective trim removal.

Beyond trim removal, this versatile home improvement tool can be used for a variety of remodeling applications, including:

Removing baseboards and molding

Removing decorative trim and wall panels

Supporting repair and renovation projects

Removing nails and fasteners with the integrated nail puller

The integrated nail puller adds additional functionality by allowing users to quickly remove fasteners without switching between multiple tools, making the Trim Puller Mini a practical addition to any remodeling toolkit.

Whether completing a small DIY update or a larger renovation project, the Zenith by Danco Trim Puller Mini helps users work smarter by combining precision, versatility, and convenience in one compact tool.

For more information about the Zenith by Danco Trim Puller Mini and other innovative remodeling tools, visit:

https://www.zenithbydanco.com

Buy Now Online:

About Zenith by Danco

Zenith by Danco develops innovative remodeling, restoration, and demolition tools designed for both professional contractors and DIY users. Focused on performance, durability, and smarter solutions, Zenith by Danco tools help users complete projects efficiently while reducing damage to surrounding materials.

Media Contact

Robyn Hanes, Zenith by Danco, 1 9725792713, [email protected], https://www.zenithbydanco.com/

SOURCE Zenith by Danco