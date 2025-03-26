Zenity Selected for the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program to Secure AI Agents Everywhere

"We are excited to be joining the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, which will help our customers scale and optimize their adoption of Microsoft's AI Agents and low-code development platform." Post this

Empowering organizations to confidently extend and scale the full capabilities of Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot Studio, and Power Platform to all business users, securely.





Complementing existing native Microsoft security controls to deliver comprehensive security and governance for AI Agents and low-code/no-code applications everywhere.





Accelerating go-to-market execution, delivery, and support to drive adoption and scale.

With Zenity's agent-less SaaS platform, security teams can profile and monitor AI Agents, detect and respond to threats, implement preventative measures to manage risk, and establish security posture management. Zenity establishes a baseline for how AI Agents are built and how they respond to triggers and prompts, preventing attacks from bad actors, trusted insiders, and curious AI. This includes custom AI Agents built by citizen developers with Copilot Studio and actions, knowledge, prompts, and low-code apps embedded within the flow of Microsoft 365 Copilot that can be built in Copilot Studio or Power Platform.

Joining the Pegasus Program further reinforces Zenity's collaboration with Microsoft. In 2023, the company received a strategic investment from M12, Microsoft's venture fund, and Zenity researchers also spoke at Microsoft's BlueHat security conference in October.

Ben Kliger, CEO, Zenity, said: "We are excited to be joining the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, which will help our customers scale and optimize their adoption of Microsoft's AI Agents and low-code development platform. By working with Microsoft in this strategic way, we are able to complement each other's strengths, providing robust security and governance coverage that helps enterprises embrace AI Agents by managing risk while enhancing productivity."

Kevin Magee, Global Director of Cybersecurity, Microsoft for Startups, said: "The critical nature of enabling AI Agents and citizen developers through low code/no code platforms can't be overstated; and security and governance is critical to ensure leading enterprises can adopt them. Zenity is contributing to that goal with its comprehensive approach to securing AI Agents. Zenity's technology aligns with our mission to help empower our customers to innovate while also staying secure."

About Zenity

Zenity, the world's first application security platform for Agentic AI, protects organizations from security threats, helps meet compliance, and enables business continuity. Established in 2021, many of the world's leading organizations trust Zenity to help configure security guardrails, generate prioritized lists of vulnerabilities, and accurately pinpoint and remediate vulnerabilities by continuously scanning business-led development platforms and providing centralized visibility, risk assessment, and governance. Visit us at https://www.zenity.io for more.

