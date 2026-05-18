Zenlytic Launches Zoë Self-Learning: The AI Data Analyst That Onboards Itself

Eliminating the months-long setup process that has slowed enterprise AI analytics adoption. For the first time, any data leader can deploy enterprise-grade AI analytics in under an hour. No data modeling, no YAML, no months-long buildout.
NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zenlytic, the AI data analyst trusted by some of the world's largest Enterprise companies, today announced the launch of Zoë Self-Learning, a new capability that lets its AI analytics agent onboard itself onto a company's data in minutes. Alongside the launch, Zenlytic is also opening a self-serve signup for teams of up to 10 people directly from zenlytic.com.
For years, enterprise AI analytics has required 6-month data model buildouts, complex YAML configurations, and tribal knowledge buried in legacy dashboards. Zoë Self-Learning eliminates that setup tax. The agent connects to a company's data warehouse, identifies the relevant tables, builds the semantic layer in the background, and produces trusted answers with citations, all without requiring data engineering work from the customer. Data to decisions in 59 minutes or less.
Zenlytic holds a 4.9 out of 5.0 rating on Gartner Peer Insights, with a 100% likelihood-to-recommend score from data and analytics leaders.
Zoë Self-Learning is available today for all new and existing Zenlytic customers at zenlytic.com. Self-serve signup is available for teams of up to 10 people.
About Zenlytic
Zenlytic is the AI data analyst built for enterprises. Its agent, Zoë, helps data leaders at Fortune 500 companies to make decisions faster with the trust and transparency required at enterprise scale. Zenlytic is SOC 2-compliant and integrates with the tools Enterprise teams already use. Learn more at zenlytic.com.
Media Contact
Ashley Sherrick, Zenlytic, 1 5082540051, [email protected], https://zenlytic.com/
SOURCE Zenlytic
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