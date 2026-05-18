Zenlytic Launches Zoë Self-Learning: The AI Data Analyst That Onboards Itself

"The hardest part of analytics has been the setup. With Zoë Self-Learning, the analytics agent onboards itself, the way your best human employees do. Anyone can set up Zenlytic now." - Ryan Janssen, Co-founder and CEO of Zenlytic Post this

Zenlytic holds a 4.9 out of 5.0 rating on Gartner Peer Insights, with a 100% likelihood-to-recommend score from data and analytics leaders.

Zoë Self-Learning is available today for all new and existing Zenlytic customers at zenlytic.com. Self-serve signup is available for teams of up to 10 people.

About Zenlytic

Zenlytic is the AI data analyst built for enterprises. Its agent, Zoë, helps data leaders at Fortune 500 companies to make decisions faster with the trust and transparency required at enterprise scale. Zenlytic is SOC 2-compliant and integrates with the tools Enterprise teams already use. Learn more at zenlytic.com.

Media Contact

Ashley Sherrick, Zenlytic, 1 5082540051, [email protected], https://zenlytic.com/

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