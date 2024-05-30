Zenoti announces appointment of Geraldine Fusciardi as Senior VP for Europe

"The addition of talented senior leaders like Geraldine signals our commitment to strengthening our Europe operations and aligning more closely with our customers' local needs." Post this

With a strong entrepreneurial mindset, Fusciardi has mentored over 150 small start-up businesses in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Her reputation as a thought leader in innovative solutions and customer-centric strategies aligns with Zenoti's mission, promising a future where cutting-edge technology meets exceptional customer service.

"The addition of talented senior leaders like Geraldine signals our commitment to strengthening our Europe operations and aligning more closely with our customers' local needs," said Neal Singh, President and COO of Zenoti. "Geraldine's extensive experience in mentoring and scaling successful SaaS businesses, and strong focus on customer success, will prove invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in Europe."

With global headquarters in Manchester, England, Zenoti has seen significant growth in the UK market in recent years. Fusciardi's appointment, alongside the software leader's recent expansion into France, marks a pivotal milestone for Zenoti in the move to further strengthen customer relationships across Europe.

"I'm thrilled to be part of Zenoti's growth journey," said Fusciardi. "I understand the challenges involved in running a thriving SaaS business and look forward to collaborating with the team to build on their success, accelerate our growth across Europe, and better serve customers there."

As the company continues to expand its footprint across Europe, Fusciardi's leadership will play a key role in establishing Zenoti as the only software needed by any business in beauty, wellness, or fitness.

