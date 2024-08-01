Zenoti announces Deep End at Innergize 2024: The hunt for the next national franchise in beauty and wellness

The beauty and wellness technology leader invests in the industry through the Innergize event, data insights, charitable projects, and service-provider awards.
SEATTLE, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zenoti announced today that Innergize 2024, the largest summit for salons, spas, and med spas, will include Deep End, a competition along the lines of ABC's Shark Tank*.
Owners of small and mid-size salons, spas, and med spas will pitch their plans to become a national franchise to a panel of experts featuring John Teza (CEO, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa), David Willis (CEO, European Wax Center), and Paul Hackwell (Partner, TPG Capital). The winning pitch will receive ongoing mentoring and coaching, as well as $50,000 invested in the winner.
"Our mission is to help our customers grow," says Sudheer Koneru, CEO of Zenoti. "While our solution has unique features designed for growth, we wanted to go a step beyond, and actively help build the future success stories in our industry."
Entrepreneurs can apply to take part in Deep End here.
Deep End unfolds at Innergize 2024, the beauty and wellness summit taking place October 13-15 in Las Vegas. In its second year, Innergize draws top leaders from over 1,000 brands to shape the future of salons, spas, and med spas. With inspiring keynotes, insightful breakout sessions, and hands-on workshops, Innergize offers a valuable opportunity for learning, growth, and networking.
Appearing as a keynote speaker at Innergize is Shark Tank's Lori Greiner, who will share her insights on business innovation and entrepreneurial success.
The registration form for Innergize is available at innergize.me.
Innergize is one of many ways Zenoti gives back to the industry. Other efforts include the Zenoti Foundation, responsible for assisting over 31,000 people in need worldwide, and the Golden Hands Awards, recognizing the best service providers in the industry. The Zenoti Insights Program aggregates data, analyzing it to glean insights and define benchmarks available to the entire industry.
ABOUT ZENOTI
Zenoti is the leading cloud-based software solution for the beauty, wellness, and fitness industries. With its AI First all-in-one platform, Zenoti focuses on delivering business growth for its customers. Trusted by more than 30,000 businesses worldwide, Zenoti is dedicated to helping clients succeed with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions. For more information about Zenoti, see zenoti.com.
LINKS
Deep End
Innergize registration
Zenoti website
*Shark Tank is a registered trademark of Sony Pictures Television Inc.
Media Contact
Dawn Cassidy, Zenoti, 401.601.7237, [email protected], https://www.zenoti.com/
SOURCE Zenoti
Share this article