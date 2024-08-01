Zenoti announces Deep End at Innergize 2024: The hunt for the next national franchise in beauty and wellness

"Our mission is to help our customers grow. While our solution has unique features designed for growth, we wanted to go a step beyond, and actively help build the future success stories in our industry." – Sudheer Koneru, CEO, Zenoti Post this

"Our mission is to help our customers grow," says Sudheer Koneru, CEO of Zenoti. "While our solution has unique features designed for growth, we wanted to go a step beyond, and actively help build the future success stories in our industry."

Entrepreneurs can apply to take part in Deep End here.

Deep End unfolds at Innergize 2024, the beauty and wellness summit taking place October 13-15 in Las Vegas. In its second year, Innergize draws top leaders from over 1,000 brands to shape the future of salons, spas, and med spas. With inspiring keynotes, insightful breakout sessions, and hands-on workshops, Innergize offers a valuable opportunity for learning, growth, and networking.

Appearing as a keynote speaker at Innergize is Shark Tank's Lori Greiner, who will share her insights on business innovation and entrepreneurial success.

The registration form for Innergize is available at innergize.me.

Innergize is one of many ways Zenoti gives back to the industry. Other efforts include the Zenoti Foundation, responsible for assisting over 31,000 people in need worldwide, and the Golden Hands Awards, recognizing the best service providers in the industry. The Zenoti Insights Program aggregates data, analyzing it to glean insights and define benchmarks available to the entire industry.

ABOUT ZENOTI

Zenoti is the leading cloud-based software solution for the beauty, wellness, and fitness industries. With its AI First all-in-one platform, Zenoti focuses on delivering business growth for its customers. Trusted by more than 30,000 businesses worldwide, Zenoti is dedicated to helping clients succeed with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions. For more information about Zenoti, see zenoti.com.

LINKS

Deep End

Innergize registration

Zenoti website

*Shark Tank is a registered trademark of Sony Pictures Television Inc.

Media Contact

Dawn Cassidy, Zenoti, 401.601.7237, [email protected], https://www.zenoti.com/

SOURCE Zenoti