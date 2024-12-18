Zenoti celebrates prestigious industry recognitions, 387% growth in 2024

"These recognitions reflect Zenoti's dedication to understanding the unique needs of our clients and commitment to leveraging emerging technologies, like AI, to empower them to deliver exceptional guest experiences." - Sudheer Koneru, CEO, Zenoti Post this

For the sixth year in a row, Zenoti was also named one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 companies. The list honors innovative companies across the technology, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors that transform how organizations deliver value and drive industry progress. Zenoti's position as a leading innovator was solidified this year after introducing two advanced AI-powered capabilities—Zeenie and HyperConnect—to help clients streamline operations and provide unparalleled guest experiences.

"These recognitions reflect Zenoti's dedication to understanding the unique needs of our clients and commitment to leveraging emerging technologies, like AI, to empower them to deliver exceptional guest experiences," said Sudheer Koneru, CEO and co-founder of Zenoti. "The entire Zenoti team and our fantastic customers deserve credit for the exceptional growth we saw in 2024. As we continue to innovate and scale, we're inspired to push boundaries further to not only support our clients' success but also to solidify Zenoti as a trailblazer in the industry."

As part of Zenoti's continued mission of being an industry leader in wellness and beauty, the company will host the third annual Innergize conference in 2025. The flagship event brings together entrepreneurs, industry experts, and business owners to network and discuss the trends and challenges facing the industry.

ABOUT ZENOTI

With the industry's most complete end-to-end, growth-focused software platform, Zenoti helps nearly 30,000 beauty, wellness, and fitness businesses across 50+ countries find their greatness. The choice of top salons, spas, medical spas, and fitness centers, Zenoti helps ambitious brands grow their business, elevate the guest experience, engage their talented staff, and work more efficiently than ever.

Business owners, managers, and staff use Zenoti to seamlessly run every aspect of their business, both online and in person. Zenoti provides a single solution that includes online appointment booking, POS, CRM, employee management and engagement, inventory management, built-in marketing programs, and more. Zenoti is also the force behind the industry's premier live event, Innergize, which hosted more than 1,000 business leaders and innovators in 2024 and will be held in Seattle in 2025. For more about Zenoti, visit zenoti.com

