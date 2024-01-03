Zenoti Named the Leader in Spa and Salon Management Software and Medical Spa Software, in Latest Report from Established Review Site G2

Zenoti is atop the "Leaders" quadrant of the G2 Grid®... marking the second consecutive G2 report in which Zenoti holds this position for spa and salon management. Post this

G2 also awarded Zenoti with five accolades, including Best Relationship with customers overall and Best Relationship with small business customers.

"We've always been proud to have an industry-leading product that helps businesses grow," says Sudheer Koneru, Zenoti CEO and co-founder. "It's great that G2 also recognizes that we deliver outstanding customer service and implementation, all while having the largest footprint in the industry. We're going to continue scaling the ways we bring exceptional experiences to brands of every size."

Zenoti customers confirm their positive experiences on G2, during a year in which the Zenoti rating improved from 4.1 to 4.3:

"Very happy with Zenoti implementation... Very well-planned software. Intuitive interface. Hosted an outstanding conference in Seattle ." – small business (50 or fewer employees)

." – small business (50 or fewer employees) "Continually impressed with Zenoti experts... they clearly understand the nature of our business." – small business

"A game changer. Having a success manager help grow our business is the absolute best!" – mid-market (51-1,000 employees)

"They make life easier. As a small business owner, I get access to tools that I would not have."

"Seeing our customers thrive – and reading their comments on sites like G2 – is a thrill," says Koneru. "Beauty and wellness businesses have such a positive impact in their communities, helping people feel great in their day-to-day lives. We're deeply appreciative of that and very proud to be leading the way for these brands. We're here because of their success."

ABOUT ZENOTI

With the industry's most complete end-to-end software growth platform, Zenoti helps 25,000+ beauty, wellness, and fitness businesses across 50+ countries find their greatness. The choice of top salons, spas, medical spas, and fitness centers, Zenoti helps ambitious brands grow their business, elevate the guest experience, engage their talented staff, and work more efficiently than ever.

Business owners, managers, and staff use Zenoti to seamlessly run every aspect of their business, both online and in-person. Zenoti provides a single solution that includes online appointment booking, POS, CRM, employee management and engagement, inventory management, built-in marketing programs, and more. Zenoti is also the force behind the industry's premier live event, Innergize, which hosted more than 600 business leaders and innovators in 2023. For more information about Zenoti, see zenoti.com.

Media Contact

Norm Schrager, Zenoti, 978.771.9976, [email protected], https://www.zenoti.com/

SOURCE Zenoti