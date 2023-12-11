Zenoti Named to the Deloitte Fast 500 for the Fifth Consecutive Year, Listed as One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America

"We gauge the industry, listen to our customers, and continue innovating a product that makes running a business easier and offers more opportunities to grow than any other software." Post this

Zenoti CEO and co-founder Sudheer Koneru credits the company's perennial presence on the Deloitte Fast 500 list with the ability to understand the needs of beauty and wellness businesses and deliver results time and again.

"We've proudly been serving this industry for more than 13 years," says Koneru, "and have learned exactly what it takes for a beauty and wellness business to thrive – and the role we play to make that happen. We gauge the industry, listen to our customers, and continue innovating a product that makes running a business easier and offers more opportunities to grow than any other software."

Koneru mentions further growth opportunities for Zenoti customers in 2024: "As we develop new innovations, continue to focus on features that drive revenue, and plan our next Innergize conference, we'll position our customers to succeed in their markets like never before."

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

ABOUT ZENOTI

With the industry's most complete end-to-end growth software platform, Zenoti helps 25,000+ beauty, wellness, and fitness businesses across 50+ countries find their greatness. The choice of top salons, spas, medical spas, and fitness centers, Zenoti helps ambitious brands grow their business, elevate the guest experience, engage their talented staff, and work more efficiently than ever.

Business owners, managers, and staff use Zenoti to seamlessly run every aspect of their business, both online and in-person. Zenoti provides a single solution that includes online appointment booking, POS, CRM, employee management and engagement, inventory management, built-in marketing programs, and more. Zenoti is also the force behind the industry's premier live event, Innergize, which hosted more than 600 business leaders and innovators in 2023. For more information about Zenoti, see zenoti.com.

ABOUT DELOITTE

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at http://www.deloitte.com.

