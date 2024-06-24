Zenoti unveils groundbreaking AI features to transform salons, spas, med spas, and gyms

The beauty and wellness technology leader unveils cutting-edge developments, including an AI-powered phone system.
BELLEVUE, Wash., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zenoti, the leading software solution for beauty, wellness, and fitness, today announced the launch of a suite of AI-powered features designed to revolutionize the industry. The features include an AI-powered phone system, and Zeenie, an AI assistant for navigation, marketing, and analytics.
The AI-powered phone system helps salons, spas, med spas, and gyms provide a superior customer experience with features like real-time guest information, automatic call transcription and analysis, as well as missed-call handling.
The AI assistant, Zeenie, provides intuitive help and navigation, greatly enhancing Zenoti's power and ease of use. Zeenie also has advanced AI marketing tools that deliver personalized campaigns to boost customer engagement and retention, and AI-powered analytics for deep business insights that help salon and spa owners make data-driven decisions for growth and success.
"At Zenoti, we follow an 'AI First' approach," says CEO Sudheer Koneru. "We look at every task and ask if AI can do it better. If so, we give AI the first crack, but always keep a human in control. This gets the most out of AI, and the best out of people."
Zenoti's AI features are set to redefine the standards of efficiency and customer service in the beauty, wellness, and fitness industries, making it easier for businesses to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.
For more information about Zenoti's AI-powered solutions, visit zenoti.com.
ABOUT ZENOTI
Zenoti is the leading cloud-based software solution for the beauty, wellness, and fitness industries. With its AI First all-in-one platform, Zenoti focuses on delivering business growth for its customers. Trusted by nearly 30,000 businesses worldwide, Zenoti is dedicated to helping clients succeed with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions. For more information about Zenoti, see zenoti.com.
Media Contact
Dawn Cassidy, Zenoti, 401.601.7237, [email protected], https://www.zenoti.com/
SOURCE Zenoti
