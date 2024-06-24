Zenoti unveils groundbreaking AI features to transform salons, spas, med spas, and gyms

"At Zenoti, we follow an 'AI First' approach. We look at every task and ask if AI can do it better. If so, we give AI the first crack, but always keep a human in control. This gets the most out of AI, and the best out of people." – Sudheer Koneru, CEO, Zenoti Post this

The AI assistant, Zeenie, provides intuitive help and navigation, greatly enhancing Zenoti's power and ease of use. Zeenie also has advanced AI marketing tools that deliver personalized campaigns to boost customer engagement and retention, and AI-powered analytics for deep business insights that help salon and spa owners make data-driven decisions for growth and success.

"At Zenoti, we follow an 'AI First' approach," says CEO Sudheer Koneru. "We look at every task and ask if AI can do it better. If so, we give AI the first crack, but always keep a human in control. This gets the most out of AI, and the best out of people."

Zenoti's AI features are set to redefine the standards of efficiency and customer service in the beauty, wellness, and fitness industries, making it easier for businesses to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

For more information about Zenoti's AI-powered solutions, visit zenoti.com.

ABOUT ZENOTI

Zenoti is the leading cloud-based software solution for the beauty, wellness, and fitness industries. With its AI First all-in-one platform, Zenoti focuses on delivering business growth for its customers. Trusted by nearly 30,000 businesses worldwide, Zenoti is dedicated to helping clients succeed with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions. For more information about Zenoti, see zenoti.com.

Media Contact

Dawn Cassidy, Zenoti, 401.601.7237, [email protected], https://www.zenoti.com/

SOURCE Zenoti