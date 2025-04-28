Zentera Systems Unveils Industry-First Virtual Chamber Solutions for Enterprise and Industrial Asset Protection at RSA Conference 2025

"Virtual Chambers provide enterprises with an actionable response to prevent threat actors like Volt Typhoon from leveraging network access to inflict damage on critical infrastructure and other high-value targets." — Jaushin Lee, President and CEO, Zentera Systems Post this

The MSG-2IL Microsegmentation Gatekeeper brings enterprise-grade Zero Trust protection to demanding industrial settings through Zentera's advanced Virtual Chamber technology. The ruggedized appliance secures critical assets without requiring a software agent, establishing a security boundary around sensitive devices. It rigorously enforces identity-based access policies, authenticates all network traffic, and provides robust protection tailored for manufacturing, healthcare, and critical infrastructure applications:

Safeguards sensitive Operational Technology (OT) assets with Virtual Chamber technology

Ensures system availability with hardware bypass features for fault tolerance

Provides redundant DC power inputs and DIN-rail mounting for industrial compatibility

Operates reliably in extended temperature ranges without fans

"Organizations implementing critical infrastructure face significant complexity and reliability challenges, especially regarding Zero Trust implementation," said security expert, "Dr. Zero Trust" Chase Cunningham. "Zentera's MSG-2IL appliance, powered by Virtual Chamber technology, significantly reduces operational complexity and ensures continuous protection where traditional solutions fall short."

With the MSG-2IL, Zentera offers a comprehensive range of Microsegmentation Gatekeeper solutions, from compact industrial appliances to high-capacity enterprise datacenter systems.

Simplifying Zero Trust Implementation

CoIP Platform 9.0 directly addresses common hurdles to effective Zero Trust adoption, making it easier for enterprises to protect their digital assets. The intuitive platform employs Zentera's Virtual Chamber technology to define clear, natural policy boundaries around critical resources, aligned with modern security best practices, including NIST SP800-207 Zero Trust Architecture.

Key innovations in version 9.0 include:

Enhanced visualization of application relationships and security gaps

Streamlined policy workflows simplifying complex security configurations in line with Zero Trust best practices

Seamless integration with Zentera's patented network overlay for non-disruptive security enforcement

"With CoIP Platform 9.0, we've fundamentally transformed how enterprises secure their critical assets," said Jaushin Lee, President and CEO of Zentera Systems. "Virtual Chambers simplify sophisticated security deployments, significantly reducing operational complexity while enhancing asset protection. By clearly defining security boundaries, Virtual Chambers provide enterprises with an actionable response to prevent threat actors like Volt Typhoon from leveraging network access to inflict damage on critical infrastructure and other high-value targets."

Demonstration

Zentera will demonstrate its solutions at RSA Conference 2025 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, April 28 – May 1, booth #4319, North Hall.

For more information, please visit www.zentera.net.

