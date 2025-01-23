Zenus and Captello Partner to Redefine Trade Show Success at IAEE Expo! Expo! 2024

"Zenus' insights were invaluable in quantifying our booth's engagement," said Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello. "Their platform proved that meaningful connections and measurable outcomes can go hand-in-hand at trade shows." Post this

Interactive Experiences: A central selfie station attracted attendees, while a 6' x 3' touchscreen provided by Cloud Touch displayed AI-generated images in real-time.

Creative Promotions: Eye-catching postcards encouraged attendees to visit the booth to discover what they would look like as a Christmas Legend.

Lead Capture Innovation: Each interaction captured valuable data, seamlessly feeding into Captello's Universal Lead Capture platform.

The result? Captello's booth saw 1,900 aisle visitors, with 40% stopping to engage—a rate far exceeding industry benchmarks.

Zenus Delivers Actionable Insights

Zenus' Behavioral Analysis platform provided real-time data and critical insights that revealed the full scope of Captello's booth performance. Highlights included:

High Energy Levels: Captello's booth energy peaked at 85%, the highest at the event and well above the typical range of 70% to 80%.

Extended Engagement: Visitors spent an average of 8.3 minutes at the booth, surpassing the global benchmark of 6.9 minutes.

Conversion Excellence: A 90% conversion rate from extended visits to leads demonstrated the effectiveness of Captello's activation and staff interactions.

Zenus' metrics also showed a rare trade show trend: Captello's Day 2 booth traffic and dwell time increased, even as overall event attendance slightly declined.

Pre-Event Strategy Powers Results

A key driver of success was Captello's strategic pre-event outreach. Their marketing and sales teams worked closely to:

Book 47 Pre-Scheduled Meetings: Ensuring high-quality, pre-qualified leads before the show.

Leverage the Universal Lead Capture App: Capturing 144 qualified leads on-site, streamlining follow-ups and maximizing ROI.

Setting a Benchmark for Trade Show Success

The collaboration between Zenus and Captello highlights the potential of integrated technologies to transform trade show participation. Captello's engaging activations and seamless lead capture paired with Zenus' data-driven insights not only enhanced attendee experiences but also set a new standard for evaluating event performance.

"Zenus' insights were invaluable in quantifying our booth's engagement and energy," said Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello. "Their platform provided Captello with precise metrics to validate event success and plan for even greater impact in the future. Together, we proved that meaningful connections and measurable outcomes can go hand-in-hand at trade shows."

Looking Ahead

Zenus and Captello's partnership at IAEE Expo! Expo! 2024 underscores the growing importance of data-driven strategies in the exhibition industry. By combining advanced analytics with engaging activations, the two companies demonstrated how exhibitors can maximize impact, optimize booth design, and ensure a strong ROI for future events.

About Zenus

Zenus specializes in behavioral analytics solutions, providing actionable insights to enhance event performance and attendee experiences. Learn more at http://www.zenus.ai.

About Captello

Captello is a leading provider of trade show engagement tools and universal lead capture solutions designed to transform event ROI. Discover more at http://www.captello.com

