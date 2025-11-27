Zenzero and Microsoft urge UK businesses to build data resilience as AI adoption accelerates

Zenzero, one of the UK's largest Microsoft Solutions Partners, and QuoStar (a Zenzero company), hosted Driving data forward, an executive event focused on helping organisations strengthen their data foundations to support safe and effective AI adoption.
COVENTRY, England, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Held at Mercedes-Benz World on 14 November 2025, the event brought together more than 70 CIOs, CTOs, IT Directors and digital leaders to address one of today's defining business challenges: organisations are accelerating AI initiatives, yet most still lack the resilient data structures needed to realise value.
These discussions mirror the global themes being explored this week at the World Economic Forum's New Champions Retreat in Geneva, where Michael Bateman CEO of Zenzero is contributing to the New Champions resilience playbook and engaging across AI and Frontier Technologies dialogue – a collective guide designed to help mid-sized organisations build adaptive, future-ready operating models.
"AI is only as smart as your data," said Wayde Finch, Director of Data and Development Services at Zenzero. "With economic pressure, heightened cyber threats and expanding regulation, strengthening data resilience is now a strategic priority for every organisation investing in AI. Once the foundations are right, tools like Power BI and Microsoft Copilot unlock meaningful transformation."
The programme featured a keynote from Alex Karim, AI Architect at Microsoft's Innovation Hub, who shared practical approaches for becoming AI-ready and highlighted the importance of data integrity, governance and secure platform design.
A fireside chat between Dominic Lloyd, Head of Microsoft Partner Relations at Zenzero, and Ben Collins (formerly The Stig) offered a unique perspective on how elite motorsport blends instinct and data to enable real-time decision-making – a parallel increasingly relevant for businesses navigating uncertainty.
The event concluded with actionable steps organisations can take now to build data resilience, including improving data quality and governance, integrating siloed systems, unlocking real-time insights through Power BI and strengthening cyber security posture.
"These are the same conversations happening on the global stage," added Finch. "From Geneva to London, leaders recognise that resilient data is the foundation for responsible and effective AI."
