Zenzero and Microsoft urge UK businesses to build data resilience as AI adoption accelerates

"AI is only as smart as your data," said Wayde Finch, Director of Data and Development Services at Zenzero. "With economic pressure, heightened cyber threats and expanding regulation, strengthening data resilience is now a strategic priority for every organisation investing in AI. Once the foundations are right, tools like Power BI and Microsoft Copilot unlock meaningful transformation."

The programme featured a keynote from Alex Karim, AI Architect at Microsoft's Innovation Hub, who shared practical approaches for becoming AI-ready and highlighted the importance of data integrity, governance and secure platform design.

A fireside chat between Dominic Lloyd, Head of Microsoft Partner Relations at Zenzero, and Ben Collins (formerly The Stig) offered a unique perspective on how elite motorsport blends instinct and data to enable real-time decision-making – a parallel increasingly relevant for businesses navigating uncertainty.

The event concluded with actionable steps organisations can take now to build data resilience, including improving data quality and governance, integrating siloed systems, unlocking real-time insights through Power BI and strengthening cyber security posture.

"These are the same conversations happening on the global stage," added Finch. "From Geneva to London, leaders recognise that resilient data is the foundation for responsible and effective AI."

About QuoStar

QuoStar, a Zenzero company, is a managed IT services provider specialising in digital transformation, cloud computing and Microsoft solutions.

About Zenzero

Zenzero provides comprehensive Data and Development Services, Cyber Security, Managed Services and cloud solutions. With all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations, Zenzero helps mid-market organisations build resilience, unlock productivity and adopt AI responsibly. Zenzero also offers specialised Microsoft Copilot support (https://zenzero.co.uk/microsoft-copilot-support) to help organisations implement secure, governed and outcome-focused AI capabilities.

Media Contact

Monika Vaiciulyte, QuoStar, 44 1202055400, [email protected], https://www.quostar.com/

