ZeoDAC Appoints Kevin M. Bolin as Chairman and CEO, Experienced Executive to Lead Direct Air Capture Business

ZeoDAC, Inc. has named industry veteran Kevin M. Bolin as Chairman and CEO to lead its direct air capture technology toward commercial deployment by 2028.

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZeoDAC, Inc. recently announced that Kevin M. Bolin, an executive with over 30 years of experience in the waste and renewables sectors, has been appointed Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

With this appointment, Mr. Bolin will focus on taking ZeoDAC's direct air capture technology from a recent seed round to the construction of its first commercial plant in 2028. The founders of the company, Mark Davis and Christopher Jones, remain actively engaged, working with Mr. Bolin and the ZeoDAC team.

"Kevin is a strong leader and consummate team player who has the skills, experience, and contacts to guide our company through its current stage of development to its commercial stage. In his career, he has done this four times," stated Mark Davis, co-founder of ZeoDAC. "I am fully confident he can do it again at the helm of ZeoDAC, leading our team in executing the exciting opportunities we have in front of us."

Mr. Bolin's recent industry positions include: CEO of Earth Property Holdings, LLC (2017-2025), a strategic roll-up of composting facilities; CEO of Orège North America (2015-2017), the US subsidiary of a publicly-held French biosolids solutions company; Executive Chairman of the Board and CEO of Alter NRG (Interim CEO 2011-2012, Chairman 2011-2015), a publicly-traded (TSX) leader in plasma gasification of waste feedstock technology acquired from Westinghouse; and CEO, President and Director of EnerTech Environmental (1992-2010), a renewable energy and biosolids technology company. Through his career, Mr. Bolin has developed and executed strategies, built teams, spearheaded top-line and profitability growth, acquired and sold businesses, developed strategic partnerships internationally, and raised significant capital.

"I would like to thank the Board of Directors for their confidence in me," stated Mr. Bolin. "ZeoDAC is in an excellent position to become a leading force in the direct air capture sector, thanks to its proprietary technologies. We have the right strategy and are assembling a top team to execute it. We are developing strategic alliances with prominent operational and financial partners and building a strong pipeline of customers. All of this builds upon the incredible technical and strategic foundation established by the founders, who are leaders in the direct air capture and molecular sieve communities."

About ZeoDAC, Inc.: On the order of 100 billion tons of CO2 needs to be removed from the atmosphere by the end of the century, providing for a potential multi-billion-dollar carbon capture market. The International Energy Agency and World Economic Forum have highlighted Direct Air Capture (DAC) as an essential part of achieving CO2 mitigation strategies to meet Net Zero goals.

ZeoDAC strives to rapidly develop and deploy their proprietary absorption process, which safely utilizes a unique combination of molecular sieves to achieve superior carbon removal performance. The Company's patented technology is low-cost, commercially scalable at capacities from modest to very large, and robust, yielding an environmentally benign and economical solution. In addition to capturing CO2 from the air, ZeoDAC harvests the water in the air that is processed. Since the process collects both products as independent streams, ZeoDAC can contribute to global decarbonization while producing a fresh water co-product.

For more information, please visit www.zeodac.com.

