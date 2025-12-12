ZeoDAC Awarded Two U.S. Patents for Breakthrough Direct Air Capture Technology

The United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued two U.S. patents recognizing the company's foundational innovations in direct air capture (DAC) technology. Together, these patents strengthen ZeoDAC's intellectual property portfolio and secure protection for its novel adsorption process that combines unique molecular sieves with a low-energy desorption method.

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZeoDAC, Inc. announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued two U.S. patents recognizing the company's foundational innovations in direct air capture (DAC) technology. The patents, U.S. Patent No. 12,427,497 titled "Adsorption of Carbon Dioxide from Low Concentration Carbon Dioxide Content Sources with Mazzite Zeolites" and U.S. Patent No. 12,458,957 titled "Metal-Containing Mor-Type Zeolites for Capture of Carbon Dioxide from Low-CO₂ Content Sources and Methods of Using the Same", cover ZeoDAC's proprietary use of zeolitic materials to efficiently capture and release carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. "It is gratifying to have all application claims allowed in both cases," stated Mark E. Davis, a Co-Founder of ZeoDAC.

"These patents represent a major step forward for ZeoDAC and reinforce the proprietary foundation of our technology," said Kevin Bolin, Chairman and CEO of ZeoDAC. "They reflect the extraordinary work of our team and our commitment to advancing practical, high-performance solutions for carbon removal."

Together, these patents strengthen ZeoDAC's intellectual property portfolio and secure protection for its novel adsorption process that combines unique molecular sieves with a low-energy desorption method. This approach enables more efficient, scalable, and cost-effective carbon removal at ambient concentrations of CO₂.

About ZeoDAC, Inc.: On the order of 100 billion tons of CO₂ need to be removed from the atmosphere by the end of the century, providing for a potential multi-billion-dollar carbon capture market. The International Energy Agency and World Economic Forum have highlighted Direct Air Capture (DAC) as an essential part in achieving CO₂ mitigation strategies to meet Net Zero goals.

