Zeon Logistics Unveils Global "Infrastructure-as-a-Service" Platform, Empowering Regional Couriers to Compete with Global Giants

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zeon Logistics, a pioneer in logistics technology, officially announced today the launch of its proprietary Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform. The system provides regional courier companies and last-mile providers with a turn-key global warehouse network, connected through a single, sophisticated API.

By integrating with Zeon's Global OS, regional players can now offer their customers dedicated shipping addresses in the United States, China, Italy, Greece, and Turkey, effectively transforming local delivery businesses into international logistics powerhouses overnight.

Bridging the Gap in Global Trade While global giants like FedEx and DHL have long dominated cross-border e-commerce, regional couriers often lack the infrastructure to manage international consolidation. Zeon Logistics solves this by providing the "digital brain" and the "physical hubs." The platform's API automates the entire lifecycle of a shipment: from real-time photography and 100-gram precision weighing to smart consolidation and automated customs documentation.

"Our mission is to democratize global logistics infrastructure," says Konrad Vance, Head of Global Infrastructure at Zeon Logistics. "We are providing the tools that allow a local courier in the Balkans or Central Asia to offer the same global reach as a multi-billion dollar conglomerate, without the need for them to build their own warehouses in New Jersey or Milan."

Proven at Scale: Impact on Regional Leaders Zeon's technology is a battle-tested OS that currently powers the top-tier market leader in the Caucasus region. By utilizing Zeon's infrastructure, this regional giant achieved total market dominance, managing massive daily volumes with high-speed automation and maintaining a near-zero error rate. The platform's ability to scale with 100-gram precision has set a new industry benchmark for efficiency and cost-reduction in the region.

Key Features of the Zeon Logistics Ecosystem:

Unified API Integration: A "Plug & Play" system for existing websites and mobile apps.

Strategic Hub Access: Immediate presence in 5 major global trade origins.

High-Fidelity Operations: Real-time cargo photography, automated measurements, and package "cut-down" services to reduce volumetric shipping costs.

White-Label Solution: Regional partners maintain their brand identity while using Zeon's backend.

About Zeon Logistics Zeon Logistics is a global logistics technology provider specializing in multimodal shipping and automated warehouse management systems. By combining high-end software with strategic physical consolidation hubs, Zeon enables the next generation of digital freight forwarding and regional courier expansion.

For more information, visit www.zeonlogistics.com.

Media Contact

Konrad Vance, ZeonLogistics, 1 3025017526, [email protected], zeonlogistics.com

SOURCE ZeonLogistics