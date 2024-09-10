Zephr.xyz's Dual-Use Next-Gen GNSS Technology Selected for Two Leading Commercial and Defense Accelerator Programs

Zephr.xyz addresses these challenges with a groundbreaking "networked GNSS" solution that leverages an innovative multi-receiver system to deliver unparalleled location accuracy, reliability, and error correction, while also guaranteeing a highly stable and reliable signal. Post this

Zephr.xyz addresses these challenges with a groundbreaking "networked GNSS" solution that leverages an innovative multi-receiver system to deliver unparalleled location accuracy, reliability, and error correction, while also guaranteeing a highly stable and reliable signal that is at less risk of interference. By interconnecting satellite navigation data across multiple commodity devices, this computationally networked approach improves GNSS accuracy by 5 to 10 times (<50cm precision), without requiring new hardware.

"We are honored to be selected by Kickstart Innovation 2024 and NSIN Propel Hawaii to further develop our cutting-edge PNT solutions," said Sean Gorman, PhD, CEO of Zephr.xyz. "Accurate and reliable location data is critical, whether it's for optimizing smart city transportation or ensuring the safety and effectiveness of defense operations. These accelerators provide a unique opportunity to collaborate with top organizations and industry leaders, and we are excited to push the boundaries of innovation together to meet these pressing challenges."

Kickstart Innovation 2024:

Zephr.xyz is one of 41 scaleups from nine countries selected to join Kickstart Innovation's 2024 program in Switzerland, which is focused on solving society's biggest challenges.

As a finalist in the Smart Cities category, Zephr.xyz is developing its innovative solution for urban innovation, including more advanced location accuracy that will enable the widespread use of fully autonomous vehicles while also ensuring stronger safety controls, particularly for pedestrians.

Kickstart Innovation is one of Europe's leading open innovation platforms, supporting the development of groundbreaking projects through partnerships with corporations, cities, and universities. Since 2016, the program has facilitated over 310 deals and helped raise more than CHF 2.5 billion in investments.

National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) Propel Hawaii:

As one of only 10 ventures selected for the 2024 NSIN Propel Hawaii cohort, Zephr.xyz is scaling its innovative technology to support the U.S. Air Force and its partners in operating as a ready, innovative, and agile force in the Indo-Pacific region.

Through the accelerator, Zephr.xyz is enhancing the reliability and accuracy of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces' (PACAF) GNSS through its self-correcting network receivers which eliminate the need for base stations – a critical advantage in contested regions. These innovations will help to ensure PACAF remains adaptable, forward-thinking and mission-ready in a rapidly evolving operational environment.

NSIN Propel selects startups that have novel technologies for collaborative planning and execution, Agile Combat Employment (ACE), or camouflage, concealment, and deception (CC&D) – technologies areas that are critical for the next-generation warfighter. During the cohort, the companies work alongside the PACAF Science and Technology and the 613th Air Operations Center (AOC), Hawaii Technology Development Corporation (HTDC), and the University of Hawaii Office of Innovation and Commercialization to design national security applications from their innovations. Since inception, NSIN Propel's 62 alumni companies have secured $418 million in trusted private capital and $130 million in government funding.

Advanced PNT Solutions for Commercial and Defense Use Cases:

Zephr.xyz's more precise and consistent GNSS solution enables new and emerging technology fields, such as smart cities, autonomy (from vehicles to robotics and drone-based delivery systems) and augmented reality, while also improving cost savings and revenue opportunities for current industries, including navigation, delivery/logistics, rideshare, auto insurance, agriculture, advertising, location-based apps and more.

Designed from the beginning as a dual-use technology capable of performing under the most challenging conditions, Zephr.xyz's solution is also ensuring more accurate and resilient PNT data in GNSS-degraded environments, such as battlefields and other contested regions. The company has also developed new capabilities to detect and geolocate GNSS spoofing and jamming.

The company's pioneering solutions have undergone rigorous and extensive testing, from simulation software by SRI International to exhaustive field testing with real smartphones under difficult conditions – including on the front lines of Ukraine.

About Zephr.xyz:

Zephr.xyz powers next-generation location-based solutions by significantly improving the accuracy and resiliency of GNSS on mobile devices through a patent-pending solution that enables nearby devices to collaborate in real-time. Zephr.xyz's SDK and supporting cloud APIs allow a network of mobile phones to compute and share corrections that dramatically improve location performance for mobility, augmented reality, logistics, insurance, gaming, mapping, advertising technology (AdTech), and more, in addition to search and rescue, national security and defense.

Founded in 2022, Zephr.xyz's executive team is composed of a seasoned group of startup veterans with multiple successful exits, and PhDs with a unique set of sophisticated computational skills and business acumen. Zephr.xyz is backed by a coalition of top-tier venture capital firms and research labs with deep expertise in PNT technologies, including Space Capital, First Spark Ventures and SRI Ventures.

Learn more at: www.Zephr.xyz

Media Contact

Michael Sias, Zephr.xyz, 1 954-361-3963, [email protected], https://www.zephr.xyz/

SOURCE Zephr.xyz