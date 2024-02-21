Zephyr Announces Zephyr Loves Designers Contest Winners

"We've found that Zephyr products are some of the best in refrigeration, while not as expensive as other brands," says Wundrow. "They are efficient while also being beautifully designed and high-functioning, which fits perfectly with our design aesthetic and principles." Post this

Elizabeth Aaron Interior Design completed a project for a busy professional who loves to cook. She used a monochromatic palette achieved by pairing slab doors and drawers in continuous grain to complement the client's existing floor. The clients opted for channel pulls instead of hardware and paneled appliances, which gives the kitchen an "un-kitchen" feel. "Zephyr is my go-to for range hoods (and undercounter refrigeration!)," says Aaron. "I love the Zephyr Ravenna hood because it is sleek and modern with the curved glass canopy, features quiet blowers, and easy-to-clean filters. Zephyr is an industry innovator and I know I can trust their products performance to keep my clients' homes free of indoor air pollutants."

When lifestyle influencer and designer Karon Padgett with Triple C Farmhouse designed her bar area, she wanted it to be unlike any other space in the home. Given its centralized location, Padgett sought to create a space that she could use for entertaining guests, but also an area where guests felt they could help themselves. "I incorporated the Presrv™ Beverage Cooler in this space because of its sleek modern design, and it allows guests to see drink options without even opening the cooler," says Padgett. "Watching our family and friends feel comfortable and welcome in our home is a dream come true!"

Jennifer Wundrow Interior Design wanted the bar area in her recent remodel to be an extension of the kitchen. The Bay Area-based team opened the kitchen and hallway walls, so it now feels as though this space is a part of something bigger. The original kitchen was outdated so she used white oak for the cabinetry and floating shelves and marble for the countertops to bring it more into this decade. "We've found that Zephyr products are some of the best in refrigeration, while not as expensive as other brands," says Wundrow. "They are efficient while also being beautifully designed and high-functioning, which fits perfectly with our design aesthetic and principles."

