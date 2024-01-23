Zephyr Introduces 24-Inch Single Zone, Dual Zone, and Panel Ready Refrigerator Drawers

"With many households needing additional space for food and beverage storage, Presrv Refrigerator Drawers give consumers an innovative and flexible solution for entertaining or for every day refrigeration needs," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. Post this

A perfect addition to a busy kitchen, media room, or ADU, Presrv Refrigerator Drawers are the ultimate in customization, innovation, and accessibility. The large capacity Refrigerator Drawers maintain distinct temperature zones with PreciseTemp™ temperature control, and all models have a temperature range of 33° - 65° F. The units are loaded with features like Quick Chill to instantly lower refrigerator temperature and convenient presets that include Produce, Beverage, and Wine modes. Full-extension, soft-close drawers ensure safety with little hands reaching inside, and adjustable drawer dividers slide back and forth making smaller items such as cheese or yogurts easy to locate.

"We launched the new Refrigerator Drawers in direct response to the market looking for more access to refrigerated items," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "With many households needing additional space for food and beverage storage, Presrv Refrigerator Drawers give consumers an innovative and flexible solution for entertaining or for every day refrigeration needs."

The ENERGY STAR®-certified Refrigerator Drawers are available in Single Zone, Dual Zone with dual evaporators, and Panel Ready for a seamless design built into cabinetry. The units feature a stainless steel or white interior drawer finish. Additional features include 3-Color Electronic Touch Controls, 3-Color LED Lighting in Cloud White, Deep Blue and Amber, and a Door Open Alarm. An easy-to-clean, non-stick silicone drawer mat offers added convenience (Dual Zone models).

About Zephyr

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, and played an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and has created new awareness around the importance of high performing ventilation systems. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with Presrv™ — its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that feature the most sought-after technological elements with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value.

