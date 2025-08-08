Zephyr Secure Acquires Two Companies to Expand Hardware Capabilities and Portfolio

The integration of Royal's high-performance drawer slide systems and hardware into Zephyr Secure's portfolio creates a more comprehensive offering for OEMs and manufacturers seeking robust, industrial-grade solutions. Post this

"We're excited to welcome Royal Hardware and Royal Components to Zephyr Secure," said Patrick Wind, CEO of Zephyr Secure. "Their addition represents a significant milestone for Zephyr Secure in realizing our stated mission to be the go-to, one-stop source for engineered lock, hardware, and storage solutions. Combining Royal's robust product portfolio and deep industry relationships with our customer focus and engineering expertise, we are poised to deliver broader end-to-end solutions that set a new standard in the market."

"We're thrilled to be joining forces with Zephyr Secure," said Joel Ahrens, CEO of both Royal Hardware and Royal Components. "This combination marks an exciting new chapter for our team and our customers. Together, we'll be able to sustain exceptional service, accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value to our customers."

For over 75 years, Zephyr Secure has been making storage security solutions that unlock possible. Used in applications such as appliances, toolboxes, vehicles, office furniture and lockers in locations as broad as commercial buildings and schools to fitness and healthcare settings, they are a trusted source for mission critical engineered components. As an OEM supplier & distributor, with a culture of collaborative and forward-thinking innovation, Zephyr Secure's experts design, engineer and produce locking and hardware components you need, so you can focus on the products you create.

