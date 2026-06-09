Organizations looking for a more reliable enclosure hardware program can work with Zephyr Secure to evaluate sourcing, design, production, and continuity needs. Post this

For teams building control cabinets, electrical enclosures, network infrastructure housings, or automation equipment, the right hardware program can reduce friction across engineering, sourcing, procurement, and production. Zephyr Secure supports customers with sourcing assistance, prototyping support, fitment review, hardware optimization, cost alignment, inventory planning, and production continuity.

"Enclosure hardware may seem like a small part of a larger build, but it has a major impact on usability, durability, installation, serviceability, and long-term field performance," said a Zephyr Secure spokesperson. "Our goal is to help OEMs simplify sourcing while ensuring the right hardware is selected, tested, and supported from prototype through production."

Zephyr Secure's OEM enclosure hardware solutions are designed to support a wide range of enclosure requirements, including access and door hardware, mobility and support components, mounting accessories, and custom hardware programs. The company works with customers to review material requirements, fitment needs, application demands, and supply-chain expectations so that hardware selections align with both design and production goals.

Key areas of support include:

Hardware Coverage: Hinges, handles, latches, casters, locks, swing handles, cam hardware, access components, mounting accessories, brackets, and service parts.

OEM Programs: Sourcing, prototyping, production support, and custom-fit hardware program development.

Design Support: Fitment review, hardware optimization, material selection, and application-specific recommendations.

Scalable Supply: Support for projects ranging from early-stage prototypes to production continuity and inventory planning.

Zephyr Secure's enclosure hardware programs are particularly relevant for OEMs and manufacturers serving industrial automation, electrical infrastructure, networking, control systems, equipment manufacturing, and cabinet-building applications.

For more information about Zephyr Secure's OEM enclosure hardware solutions, visit Zephyr Secure online or contact the company to start an OEM project.

https://www.zephyrsecure.com/oem/

About Zephyr Secure:

Zephyr Secure provides OEM enclosure hardware solutions for industrial, networking, automation, and control enclosure applications. The company supports OEMs and enclosure manufacturers with hinges, handles, latches, locks, casters, access hardware, mounting components, design support, sourcing programs, prototyping assistance, and scalable supply solutions.

Media Contact

Mark Roffer, Zephyr Secure, 1 203-743-2976, [email protected], https://www.zephyrsecure.com

SOURCE Zephyr Secure