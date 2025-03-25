Zephyr Secure Launches the Breeze: A Smarter Storage Solution for Facilities

Zephyr Secure offers impenetrable protection for life's greatest possessions big and small. Post this

NEW PRODUCT RELEASE – THE BREEZE

Zephyr Secure is proud to unveil its latest innovation: The Breeze, a personal storage solution designed for all Facilities. The Breeze uses facial recognition technology, allowing members and employees to secure their belongings with just one look—no keys, cards, codes or combinations needed. This standalone, plug-and-play unit is easy to set up, requires no internet connection and includes cell phone charging in each locker.

ARE YOUR MEMBERS OR STAFF ASKING FOR A BETTER WAY TO SECURELY STORE THEIR BELONGINGS?

Keeping your members and staff belongings secure shouldn't be a hassle. That's why we designed the Breeze – the smarter personal security solution. Shipped directly to your location, this plug and play locker unit makes a big impact with just a little space. With 27 small, medium and large lockers inside, the Breeze is an easy addition into any common space…it's a complimentary option to your locker room. Just choose a spot, plug into a standard outlet, and go!

LOCK UP WITH ONE LOOK USING OUR SECURE, OFFLINE FACIAL RECOGNITION TECHNOLOGY

Our facial recognition technology allows for a key-free, card-free, code-free, and combination-free smart storage solution while protecting user's privacy. With the Breeze, your members and employees can quickly lock down their belongings and get where they need to go. As a bonus, members can charge their devices while they're stored. Once they're ready to head out, the Breeze automatically opens the locker they chose with just one look.

MAKE SECURITY A BREEZE

Easy Setup - No Construction Needed: Hassle-free, space-efficient, plug and play all in one unit.

Offline Facial Recognition to Protect User's Privacy: All the security with no worry.

Built-in Charging Ports for Phones: Give your members another value-add.

ORDER TODAY!

For more information visit: zephyrsecure.com or email us at [email protected].

Media Contact

Mark Roffer, Zephyr Secure, 1 203-743-2976 162, [email protected], https://www.zephyrsecure.com

SOURCE Zephyr Secure