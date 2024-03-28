Zephyr Unveils Presrv™ Panel Ready Full Size Beverage Cooler and Dual Zone Wine Cooler Models with Fully Integrated Design that Blends Seamlessly with Cabinetry

Zephyr, the company that has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, introduces the Presrv™ Full Size Panel Ready Coolers, available in Single Zone Beverage and Dual Zone Wine configurations. The new Full Size Panel Ready coolers seamlessly harmonize with the kitchen cabinetry while storing wines and beverages at the ideal temperature and under the perfect conditions.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zephyr, the company that has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, introduces the Presrv™ Full Size Panel Ready Coolers, available in Single Zone Beverage and Dual Zone Wine configurations. The new Full Size Panel Ready coolers seamlessly harmonize with the kitchen cabinetry while storing wines and beverages at the ideal temperature and under the perfect conditions.
Whether in the kitchen, home bar, entertainment room or gym, the Presrv Panel Ready Full Size Coolers feature a fully flush, built-in design that is accented by custom overlay panels. Many interior designers and consumers are opting to conceal major appliances in the home and integrate units within the cabinetry for a sleek, minimal aesthetic. The Presrv Panel Ready units are the ultimate solution with a fully customizable, streamlined design.
The Full Size Panel Ready Beverage and Wine Coolers feature Hettich™ articulating hinges, which seamlessly integrate with cabinetry and offer a smooth and adaptable door movement for a sophisticated and space-efficient design. Additional features include full-extension wood racks, a field-reversible door with built-in lock, and new vertical LED light strips to fully illuminate the interior. Optional contemporary and pro-style handles are available.
Full Size Panel Ready Single Zone Beverage Cooler
- Capacity: 168 12oz bottles, 98 12oz cans, 14 bottles (750 ml)
- PreciseTemp temperature control; Temperature Range: 34° - 50° F
- 3-Color LED Lighting and Electronic Touch Controls in Cloud White, Deep Blue and Amber
- Full-Extension, Black Wood Rack (1) and Full-Extension Rollout Bin (1)
- Adjustable Glass Shelves with Airflow Openings (4)
- 4 light levels that auto illuminate to highest brightness level when door opens for greater visibility
- Features new inverter compressor with a design that allows the unit to achieve a low 34° temperature, improves efficiency, and reduces noise.
Full Size Panel Ready Dual Zone Wine Cooler
- Capacity: 132 bottles
- PreciseTemp temperature control with Dual Evaporators; Temperature Range: 38°- 65° F (each zone)
- 3-Color LED Lighting and Electronic Touch Controls in Cloud White, Deep Blue and Amber
- Large Diameter 9-Bottle Racks for pinot noir, chardonnay, and champagne (3)
- Full-Extension, Black Wood Racks (13)
- 4 light levels that auto illuminate to highest brightness level when door opens for greater visibility
- Thermal Seal ensures more accurate temperature control in each zone
- ENERGY STAR® certified
"There is definitely a shift with consumers seeking more personalization in the kitchen and having the ability to seamlessly integrate appliances into their custom cabinetry," says Sarah Wahl, Zephyr VP of Marketing. "The introduction of the full size panel ready units was in direct response to the interior design industry asking for more options when it came to wine and beverage cooling, and we're thrilled we could deliver with these new products."
About Zephyr
For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, and played an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and has created new awareness around the importance of high performing ventilation systems. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with Presrv™ — its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that feature the most sought-after technological elements with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value.
