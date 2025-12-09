Zeplyn Expands Agentic AI Capabilities with Agent Nexus, Enabling Wealth Management Firms to Accelerate Growth through Rapid, Personalized, and Scalable Client Advice

"With our new agentic capabilities, advisors can finally unlock that intelligence, surface opportunities they couldn't see before, and act on them immediately to better serve clients," said Era Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of Zeplyn. Post this

Built on Zeplyn's industry-leading accuracy and commitment to security, the release introduces Agent Nexus as the platform's central intelligence engine, most notably through an enhanced Ask Zeplyn experience that now operates as a continuous, streaming chat. Using voice or chat, wealth managers can ask multi-part questions about a client or segment of clients, reference prior answers, upload documents to deepen analysis, and refine their inquiry without losing context. Zeplyn analyzes information pulled from across a firm's most critical data sources, including meeting notes, CRM records, emails, and uploaded client documents, and more, to generate personalized responses and carry out tasks instantly.

This release marks a major evolution in how wealth management firms use AI day to day, shifting from gathering and surfacing insights to quickly and accurately executing tasks that were previously time-consuming and error-prone. For many firms, the impact goes beyond providing fast and thorough responses to a single client. With the new Ask Zeplyn powered by Agent Nexus, wealth managers and firm leaders can:

Write personalized responses to incoming client emails

Conduct deep client research informed by multi-source data

Identify themes across conversations

Uncover service gaps

Upload and analyze text documents

Generate custom, downloadable year-end reports

Create coaching and training materials based on firm-wide trends

And more

"Our family-office clients value how prepared we are for every interaction," said Thomas Snow, Founder and President of Righthand Capital. "Zeplyn's integrated, intuitive platform streamlines our preparation, helping us focus our time on their most important and urgent needs."

To learn more about how Zeplyn delivers a complete question-to-action experience for wealth management firms, reducing delays, increasing advisor capacity, and enabling personalized advice at scale, visit zeplyn.ai.

About Zeplyn

Zeplyn is the AI-native workflow intelligence platform built for wealth management firms. Founded by two former Google engineers and powered by agentic AI, the platform turns conversations, documents, and other engagement signals into complete, trusted intelligence and then into coordinated, end-to-end execution that reduces manual work by more than 90%. Designed with enterprise-grade security and compliance safeguards, Zeplyn enables wealth managers to scale personalized financial advice, deliver higher client satisfaction, and accelerate growth.

Learn more at zeplyn.ai.

