Zeppelin Cleaning Expands with New Birmingham Location on Cole Street

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zeppelin Cleaning Services proudly announces the opening of its new location at 2235 Cole Street, Birmingham, Michigan located near Downtown Birmingham in the Rail District. Zeppelin brings their trusted cleaning solutions closer to the local community. Specializing in air duct cleaning, carpet cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, and water damage restoration Zeppelin Cleaning is committed to delivering exceptional services to both residential and commercial clients.
"Our new location in Birmingham allows us to better serve our customers with faster response times and even greater convenience," said Dane Fossee, Owner of Zeppelin Cleaning Services. "We're excited to bring our trusted services, air duct, carpet, tile, furniture & dryer vent cleaning, plus water damage restoration, to more homes and businesses in the area."
Zeppelin Cleaning Services offers:
- Comprehensive air duct cleaning to improve indoor air quality and reduce energy costs.
- Professional carpet cleaning for spotless and refreshed floors.
- Specialized dryer vent cleaning to enhance safety and prevent fire risks.
- Expert water damage restoration to address emergencies quickly and minimize disruption.
With advanced equipment and a dedicated team of highly trained technicians, 1,400+ Five Star Google Reviews, Zeppelin Cleaning Services guarantees top-quality results. The new Birmingham location reflects their commitment to making professional cleaning services easily accessible to the local community.
For more information or to schedule a service, visit Zeppelin Cleaning Services or call 248-800-6004
About Zeppelin Cleaning Services
Zeppelin Cleaning Services has been a leader in professional cleaning solutions for over 17 years! Offering services such as water damage restoration, air duct cleaning, carpet cleaning, and dryer vent cleaning, the company is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations. With multiple locations and a strong reputation for excellence, Zeppelin Cleaning continues to set the standard in the cleaning industry.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Dane Fossee, Owner
248-800-6004
Media Contact
Dane Fossee, Zeppelin Cleaning Services, 1 313-731-0025, [email protected], www.ZepServices.com
SOURCE Zeppelin Cleaning Services
