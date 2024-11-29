Zeppelin Cleaning Expands with New Birmingham Location on Cole Street

"We're excited to bring our trusted services, air duct, carpet, tile, furniture & dryer vent cleaning, plus water damage restoration, to more homes and businesses in the area." -Dane Fossee, Zeppelin Cleaning Services Post this

Zeppelin Cleaning Services offers:

With advanced equipment and a dedicated team of highly trained technicians, 1,400+ Five Star Google Reviews, Zeppelin Cleaning Services guarantees top-quality results. The new Birmingham location reflects their commitment to making professional cleaning services easily accessible to the local community.

For more information or to schedule a service, visit Zeppelin Cleaning Services or call 248-800-6004

About Zeppelin Cleaning Services

Zeppelin Cleaning Services has been a leader in professional cleaning solutions for over 17 years! Offering services such as water damage restoration, air duct cleaning, carpet cleaning, and dryer vent cleaning, the company is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations. With multiple locations and a strong reputation for excellence, Zeppelin Cleaning continues to set the standard in the cleaning industry.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dane Fossee, Owner

248-800-6004

Media Contact

Dane Fossee, Zeppelin Cleaning Services, 1 313-731-0025, [email protected], www.ZepServices.com

