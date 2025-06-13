Zero by Fifty and Policane® Announce Breakthrough Antioxidant Findings in Latest Eurofins Study

New discovery positions Policane® as the first sugar to deliver functional health benefits—redefining what sugar can be

ATLANTA, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a newly released, independent analysis conducted by Eurofins, one of the world's most respected food and nutrition laboratories, Policane® has been confirmed to contain significant levels of naturally occurring antioxidant compounds—placing it in a class of its own among sweeteners.

In a food system where refined sugars are stripped of virtually all nutritional value, Policane® emerges not just as an alternative—but as a functional evolution. The Eurofins study determined that Policane® exhibits an ORAC value of 2500 µmol TE/100 g, a benchmark typically associated with high-antioxidant fruits like blueberries and pomegranates. No other sugar ingredient has achieved similar recognition to date.

"These results are a turning point," said Jorge Enrique González, CEO and Founder of Policane®. "For the first time, a sugar retains what nature intended—antioxidants that protect, nourish, and deliver functional value. This is not a refinement. It's a redefinition of sugar."

The antioxidant findings further strengthen Policane®'s position as a pioneering ingredient, adding to a growing body of scientific validation that includes:

Low glycemic index (GI = 51.7 ± 3.66) – Clinically validated by Bio Basic Europe and the University of Pavia and independently verified by Bureau Veritas, confirming a 42.6% lower glycemic response than white sugar.

Significantly reduced carbon footprint – Certified at just 0.339 kg CO₂e/kg by SCS Global Services. For comparison, conventional white sugar averages between 0.6 and 1.2 kg CO₂e/kg, making Policane® up to three times more climate-efficient.

Measured health benefits – Including natural antioxidants, policosanols, essential minerals, and other phytonutrients preserved through its unique, non-centrifugal process.

Globally protected innovation – Policane® is patented in the United States and 10 countries worldwide, safeguarding its novel production method and nutritional integrity.

"We are not interested in incremental improvements. With Policane®, we are building a bridge to the future of nutrition—where health, sustainability, and taste align. We are forging partnerships with the best brands and retailers globally, so that Policane® reaches millions of consumers who are ready for a better kind of sweet," said Martin Gil, Managing Director at Zero by Fifty.

Zero by Fifty and Policane® are rapidly expanding strategic partnerships across the food, beverage, and wellness industries. From global CPG innovators to premium boutique brands—and now in discussions with several of the world's leading retailers—Policane® is being integrated into next-generation products designed for health-conscious, climate-aware consumers.

