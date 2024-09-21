Zero Emissions Day Calls for Awareness to Reduce Carbon Footprints

The educational short-form program All Access with Andy Garcia highlights content highlighting sustainability practices as we raise awareness for Zero Emissions Day.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Around the world, climate change is affecting the masses with increasing temperatures, extreme heat waves, floods, severe storms, and rising sea levels. Carbon emissions are known to be a key factor contributing to the climate crisis. On Zero Emissions Day (Sept. 21), individuals and companies worldwide are encouraged to join together to bring awareness to our carbon footprints and commit to reducing or forgoing greenhouse gas emissions for a day. All Access with Andy Garcia will feature a new segment showcasing eco-friendly advances that are bettering the planet.