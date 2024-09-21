Zero Emissions Day Calls for Awareness to Reduce Carbon Footprints

The educational short-form program All Access with Andy Garcia highlights content highlighting sustainability practices as we raise awareness for Zero Emissions Day.
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Around the world, climate change is affecting the masses with increasing temperatures, extreme heat waves, floods, severe storms, and rising sea levels. Carbon emissions are known to be a key factor contributing to the climate crisis. On Zero Emissions Day (Sept. 21), individuals and companies worldwide are encouraged to join together to bring awareness to our carbon footprints and commit to reducing or forgoing greenhouse gas emissions for a day. All Access with Andy Garcia will feature a new segment showcasing eco-friendly advances that are bettering the planet.
Zero Emissions Day began in 2008 when Ken Wallace created a website in Nova Scotia, Canada, asking people to make September 21st a day of zero fossil fuel consumption. The now worldwide movement aims to urge both individuals and corporations to cease the use of fossil fuels for 24 hours to raise awareness on the harmful effects caused by greenhouse emissions. If we want to preserve the planet for current populations and create a sustainable future for generations to come, now is the time to step up and find sustainable alternatives to fuel the planet.
Producing content and bringing awareness to prevalent issues like global warming is part of All Access with Andy Garcia's mission to educate audiences. All Access with Andy Garcia partners with individuals and organizations who are developing technologies and products intended to inspire and better our world for everyone. The program covers an array of topics in addition to sustainability practices, including advancements in medicine, technology, agriculture, and education.
All Access with Andy Garcia is hosted by renowned actor, director, and producer Andy Garcia. The informational program focuses on creating quality, creative, short-form television stories that capture the essence of a variety of topics. The show utilizes an award-winning staff of producers, videographers, and editors to create compelling content for Public Television.
