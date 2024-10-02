Zero-G Announces Premium "Astronaut Experience" At Kennedy Space Center

"This experience is for all of us who wanted to be an astronaut when we grew up, but never quite made it," said Zero-G's CEO Kevin Sproge. Post this

Float With An Astronaut: Experience the thrill of weightlessness with a seasoned astronaut by their side, followed by a catered lunch and astronaut Q+A.

Check-In at KSC Visitor's Center: Start their experience at the very heart of America's space program.

Receive a 2-Day VIP Pass to KSC Visitor's Center: Enjoy exclusive access to the relics and wonders of space exploration.

Enjoy Private, Astronaut-Led Guided Tours: Spend 3 hours on an astronaut-led tour of Kennedy Space Center, experiencing iconic moments in space history through the eyes of those who have ventured beyond our planet.

Collect Exclusive Merchandise: Take home a piece of this extraordinary experience with limited edition merch and apparel.

Relive History: Take off and land from the historic Space Shuttle Launch & Landing Facility.

"This experience is for all of us who wanted to be an astronaut when we grew up, but never quite made it," said Zero-G's CEO Kevin Sproge. "Now anyone can be an 'Astronaut for the day' while experiencing the wonder and awe of floating in zero gravity alongside a real-life astronaut."

The inaugural flight will take place on December 7th, 2024 with additional flights scheduled throughout 2025. Interested flyers can visit goZeroG.com for tickets and availability.

About Zero-Gravity Corporation

Zero Gravity Corporation ("Zero-G") is the world leader in zero gravity flights. As the first and only FAA-certified provider of zero gravity flights, Zero-G does it all: Astronaut training; scientific research; corporate incentives; media production; and even public flights.

With a spotless safety record over the past 20 years, Zero-G has made the excitement and adventure of space accessible to the general public. Whether you're a training astronaut, a scientist conducting groundbreaking research, or a civilian pursuing a lifelong dream, it all starts in the same place–with Zero-G.

