Zero-G Completes Largest Research Campaign in Company History

11 Flights. 20 Days. 87 Payloads Tested in Microgravity and Lunar Gravity.

EXPLORATION PARK, Fla., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zero Gravity Corporation (Zero-G), the world leader in parabolic flights, has successfully completed the largest research campaign in its 20-year history. Conducted from Salina, Kansas, the intensive spring campaign featured 11 research flights over just 20 days, supporting 87 advanced payloads and 280+ researchers from universities, government agencies, and commercial space companies.

Researchers onboard Zero-G's specially modified Boeing 727, G-Force OneTM, tested a wide array of technologies destined for space and the Moon. These included self-assembling habitats, impact crater testing, cryogenic systems, robotics, heat shields, orbital manufacturing, life support systems, space debris capture, laser welding, radiation shielding, and regolith impact studies. Each flight delivered 14–15 minutes of microgravity, offering teams an unparalleled opportunity to validate hardware, capture critical data, and raise their Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs) in a realistic space-like environment.

For the first time in Zero-G's history, the campaign also featured two full lunar gravity flights, giving researchers a rare chance to test how technologies behave in 1/6th Earth gravity — essential for the next era of Moon exploration and habitation.

"This was an ambitious endeavor from the start because there's so much demand for parabolic microgravity research to support the space industry." said Kevin Sproge, CEO of Zero-G. "Coordinating 11 complex research flights in less than three weeks required extraordinary planning, technical precision, and execution. What made it possible was the relentless dedication of the entire Zero-G team — all driven by a company-wide obsession with safety and compliance."

With this milestone, Zero-G continues to solidify its role as the premier platform for suborbital research and technology development in variable gravity environments.

To learn more about Zero-G's research services and upcoming flight opportunities, visit www.gozerog.com.

About Zero-G

Zero Gravity Corporation ("Zero-G") is the world leader in zero gravity flights. As the first and only FAA-approved provider of zero gravity flights, Zero-G does it all: Astronaut training; scientific research; corporate incentives; filming; and even public flights.

With a spotless safety record over 20 years, Zero-G has provided microgravity access to thousands of researchers, engineers, and astronauts across the public and private sectors. Whether you're a training astronaut, a scientist conducting groundbreaking research, or a civilian pursuing a lifelong dream, it all starts in the same place–with Zero-G.

Media Contact

Heather Frate, Zero Gravity Corporation, 1 7814394917, [email protected]

SOURCE Zero Gravity Corporation