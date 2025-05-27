Zero-G Secures $13M Contract with U.S. Space Force for Azimuth Program Support

Zero-G has secured a $13 million U.S. Space Force contract to conduct parabolic flights for the Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM) Azimuth Program.

EXPLORATION PARK, Fla., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zero Gravity Corporation ("Zero-G"), the world leader in parabolic flights, is proud to announce a $13 million contract with the U.S. Space Force to support the STARCOM Azimuth Program. The contract signed today encompasses 11 parabolic flights in 2025, with options for additional flights in each of the next three years.

The Azimuth Program is a joint nationwide undergraduate space education and training program, executed in Colorado. Azimuth prepares cadets and midshipman from Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC), United States Naval Academy (USNA), United States Military Academy (USMA), and the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) to commission into the United States Space Force (USSF). The program also reduces the USSF post-commissioning Officer Training Course (OTC) risk by introducing challenging concepts early. Zero-G's parabolic flights will provide cadets and researchers with unique microgravity environments to conduct experiments and training critical to the Space Force's mission of developing advanced space capabilities.

"Zero-G is honored to partner with the U.S. Space Force to support the Azimuth Program and the United States' national interests in space," said Kevin Sproge, Zero-G's CEO. "Our parabolic flights offer a proven platform for microgravity research and training, and we are excited to contribute to the development of the next generation of Space Force Guardians."

The flights will be conducted using Zero-G's modified Boeing 727, G-FORCE ONE™, which creates periods of weightlessness through carefully executed parabolic maneuvers. This contract underscores Zero-G's expertise in delivering safe, reliable, and repeatable microgravity environments for research, training, and education.

