Zero Gravity Corporation Announces Appointment of New CEO, Kevin Sproge

With a proven track record as a manager of aerospace and technology projects, Sproge is experienced in program management and leading cross-functional teams. His expertise in aerospace systems, engineering, and test and evaluation makes him a recognized expert in the field. Known for his people-centric leadership approach and team-building skills, Sproge is poised to drive innovation and growth at Zero-G.

"I am excited to take on this opportunity to write the next chapter for Zero-G. Commercial space is a rapidly growing industry and Zero-G is positioned as a key enabler to make space accessible for all", stated Sproge.

"Sproge is a dedicated and flexible professional who has achieved success in leading negotiations, creating efficiencies, and reducing costs. He is also known for his calm and effective performance under extremely stressful circumstances", says Matt Gohd, Executive Chairman of Zero-G.

"Sproge's leadership will drive Zero-G forward, and his focus on results and dedication to excellence will position Zero-G for continued success in the space industry".

About Zero Gravity Corporation

Zero Gravity Corporation ("Zero-G") is the world leader in zero gravity flights. As the first and only FAA-approved provider of zero gravity flights, Zero-G does it all: Astronaut training; scientific research; corporate incentives; entertainment, TV, & film; and even public flights.

With a spotless safety record over the past 19 years, Zero-G has made the excitement and adventure of space accessible to the general public. Whether you're a training astronaut, a scientist conducting groundbreaking research, or a civilian pursuing a lifelong dream, it all starts in the same place–a Zero-G flight.

To learn more about Zero-G, visit http://www.gozerog.com

