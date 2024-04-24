Zero Gravity Corporation Celebrates World Penguin Day on April 25th by Sending 275 Plush Penguins Into Zero Gravity

"These plush penguins serve as delightful ambassadors in our ongoing mission to fuse the thrill of space exploration with meaningful, educational experiences," Kevin Sproge, CEO of Zero-G Post this

The event is part of a larger initiative that includes the extraordinary Space2Sea Voyage to Antarctica, aimed at increasing awareness and appreciation for the natural habitat of penguins. Following their zero gravity adventure, the plush penguins will be gifted to all guests on the upcoming Space2Sea Antarctica Journey, taking place December 19-29, 2024. This curated expedition will feature insights from luminaries such as William Shatner, Scott Kelly, and Neil deGrasse Tyson, making it a legendary voyage.

"By integrating playful, engaging elements like the Astro-Penguins into our flights, we hope to inspire a deeper connection to the environment and the cosmos," added Sproge.

About Zero Gravity Corporation:

Zero Gravity Corporation ("Zero-G") is the world leader in zero gravity flights. As the first and only FAA-approved provider of zero gravity flights, Zero-G does it all: Astronaut training; scientific research; corporate incentives; entertainment, TV, & film; and even public flights.

With a spotless safety record over the past 19 years, Zero-G has made the excitement and adventure of space accessible to the general public. Whether you're a training astronaut, a scientist conducting groundbreaking research, or a civilian pursuing a lifelong dream, it all starts in the same place—a Zero-G flight. To learn more about Zero-G, visit www.gozerog.com.

About FUTURE of SPACE (FoS):

FUTURE of SPACE (FoS) is dedicated to fostering collaboration that transcends boundaries. By uniting diverse voices through dynamic content, thoughtfully curated events, and pioneering platforms, FoS champions inclusive dialogue that propels action and sparks innovation. Our mission is centered on the expansion of humanity into space—not just for the sake of exploration but for the benefit of Earth and all future destinations. We believe in the transformative power of collective effort and are committed to making space accessible and relevant to everyone, wherever we may journey next. To learn more about FUTURE of SPACE, please visit www.futureofspace.io.

