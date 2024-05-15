Zero Gravity International Operations Enters Joint Venture with The Interstellar Group to Pioneer Parabolic Flight Experience and Research in Asia

"Here we are now to create history with Interstellar who are kindred spirits in believing that we can do the impossible together," said ZGIO Managing Member and Chairman of Zero Gravity Holdings, Matt Gohd. Post this

"Touching history has been a recurring theme for Zero-G, from Steven Hawking's time with us to supporting the first all civilian trip to space, Inspiration 4." said ZGIO Managing Member and Chairman of Zero Gravity Holdings, Matt Gohd. "Here we are now to create history with Interstellar who are kindred spirits in believing that we can do the impossible together. I believe that through this partnership we can accelerate the approval process and bring parabolic flight to Korea in just a few years instead of the ten years it took the first time. I'm already looking forward to the day when we get to watch the first Zero-G Asia parabolic aircraft depart for its first commercial flight."

About Zero Gravity Corporation:

Zero Gravity Corporation ("Zero-G") is the world leader in zero gravity flights. As the first and only FAA-approved provider of zero gravity flights, Zero-G does it all: Astronaut training; scientific research; corporate incentives; entertainment, TV, & film; and even public flights.

With a spotless safety record over the past 19 years, Zero-G has made the excitement and adventure of space accessible to the general public. Whether you're a training astronaut, a scientist conducting groundbreaking research, or a civilian pursuing a lifelong dream, it all starts in the same place--a Zero-G flight.

