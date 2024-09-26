Zero Gravity Names Sacramento Kings Owner Chris Kelly to Board of Directors

"Chris Kelly's vision and commitment to innovation make him an invaluable addition to our Board of Directors," said Matt Gohd, Executive Chairman of Zero Gravity Corporation. Post this

He joined with friends from around California to purchase the NBA's Sacramento Kings in 2013 and keep them in California's capital city. Helping to oversee the construction of the Golden 1 Center as the Kings' new home in downtown Sacramento, Chris and his partners completed a development that is the cornerstone of Sacramento's downtown revitalization. He is an active participant in the NBA's blockchain activities, including the phenomenally successful NBA Top Shot NFT collecting and trading platform.

"Chris Kelly's vision and commitment to innovation make him an invaluable addition to our Board of Directors," said Matt Gohd, Executive Chairman of Zero Gravity Corporation. "His extensive experience in both technology and strategic development will be instrumental as we continue to expand our horizons and push the boundaries of what's possible in zero gravity experiences."

About Zero Gravity Corporation: Zero Gravity Corporation ("Zero-G") is the world leader in zero gravity flights. As the first and only FAA-approved provider of zero gravity flights, Zero-G does it all: Astronaut training; scientific research; corporate incentives; entertainment, TV, & film; and even public flights. With a spotless safety record over the past 20 years, Zero-G has made the excitement and adventure of space accessible to the general public. Whether you're a training astronaut, a scientist conducting groundbreaking research, or a civilian pursuing a lifelong dream, it all starts in the same place—a Zero-G flight. To learn more about Zero-G, visit www.gozerog.com.

Media Contact

Angela Gorman, Zero Gravity Corporation, 1 9173480083, [email protected], www.gozerog.com

SOURCE Zero Gravity Corporation