Zero Torque. Total Alignment. Introducing VZN.1i from L.A.B. Golf

"VZN.1i was approached formulaically by combining everything we've learned from the success of previous L.A.B. Golf models into a familiar mallet shape that's easy on the eyes and even easier to putt with." Post this

Featuring a traditional, full-sized mallet profile, VZN.1i introduces a 303 stainless-steel face insert that offers a deeper milling than existing L.A.B. models. Equipped with a dual pickup method including a "gimme getter" and a scoop option, the VZN.1i putter is available in both 0-Degree (Vertical) and 1.5-Degree shaft lean variations.

"VZN.1i was approached formulaically by combining everything we've learned from the success of previous L.A.B. Golf models into a familiar mallet shape that's easy on the eyes and even easier to putt with," said Cameron Day, Senior Vice President of Product at L.A.B. Golf. "Every L.A.B. putter is engineered to roll the ball on its intended line through Lie Angle Balance technology. With VZN.1i, we took things a step further by simplifying another critical aspect of putting: alignment."

As with all L.A.B. putters, every VZN.1i is hand-balanced and assembled, passing through up to 10 different stages of craftsmanship before reaching the end of the production process. The Custom version allows golfers to select their preferred shaft, head color, putting style, shaft lean, shaft length, lie angle, alignment markings, head weight, and grip.

VZN.1i is now available online and at authorized retailers starting June 9. The VZN.1i Stock model is available for $499; Custom VZN.1i versions start at $599. Golfers can explore all options through L.A.B. Golf's official website.

About L.A.B. Golf

Rolling a golf ball into a hole shouldn't be complicated. Yet for golfers around the world, putting is the most challenging part of the game. L.A.B. Golf was created to simplify things. The company believes it's possible for all golfers to be excited about putting.

For more information on L.A.B. Golf, visit https://labgolf.com/

Media Contact

Mark Yasak, L.A.B. Golf, 1 (541) 658-5206, [email protected], https://labgolf.com/

SOURCE L.A.B. Golf