ZeroDT Rebrands as Zero Downtime: Elevating Industrial Surge Protection

Zero Downtime remains dedicated to ensuring survivability and reliability in the harshest environments. With state-of-the-art technology and exceptional response times, they set the new industry standard for surge protection.

While ZeroDT will continue as the name of the surge protection product line, Zero Downtime extends its offerings beyond the product range, into both products and solutions. With state-of-the-art technology, exceptional response times, and unmatched reliability, Zero Downtime is the gold standard for surge protection performance.

Clients they serve rely on Zero Downtime for survival of their critical operations. Surge protection solutions cover field sensors, PLC I/O, serving sectors like oil & gas, pipeline & refining, chemical/petrochemical, water/wastewater, renewables, mining, rail, traffic, food processing, pulp & paper, military, and aeronautics.

Powered by advanced semiconductor technology, Zero Downtime's surge protectors provide unmatched reliability with a response time under five nanoseconds. Zero Downtime offers guaranteed, certified, and American-made products. Designed and manufactured in the USA, their surge protectors hold UL listings, including UL 497B for ordinary locations and UL 121201 for Hazardous Locations (Class 1, Div 2).

With a patent on SASD technology in field devices and instrumentation, Zero Downtime leads the surge protection industry, ensuring zero downtime for businesses.

For more information, visit their newly launched website at zerodowntime.net. There, visitors can discover information about Zero Downtime, learn about the ZeroDT surge protection product line, explore silicone avalanche diode (SASD) technology and its positive benefits, and find a ZeroDT distributor based on location and industry.

About Zero Downtime:

Zero Downtime, formerly ZeroDT, is a leader in industrial surge protection, safeguarding critical power and communications for measurement and automation systems from overvoltage. Their American-made solutions have earned the trust of global enterprises in industries like oil and gas, aerospace, and water/wastewater.

Scott Holliday, Zero Downtime, 1 713-614-8737, [email protected], https://zerodowntime.net

