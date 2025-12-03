Zeroll Featured on ABC's World News Tonight for 90 Years of American-Made Ice Cream Scoops

From trend-setting national chains like Van Leeuwen to popular neighborhood parlors like Azúcar Ice Cream Company in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, Zeroll scoops have become an essential tool for delivering perfect servings. Post this

From trend-setting national chains like Van Leeuwen to popular neighborhood parlors like Azúcar Ice Cream Company, previously featured on Made in America, in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, Zeroll scoops have become an essential tool for delivering perfect servings.

"At Azucar Ice Cream, Zeroll has been our scoop of choice for 14 years," said Suzy Batlle, Founder of Azucar Ice Cream. "I wanted only the best tools to complement our ice cream, and Zeroll has delivered every single day. Their scoopers have served governors, brides, grooms, locals and tourists alike. They are the gold standard of our industry."

During the segment, Muir explored Zeroll's facility, highlighting the company's commitment to quality craftsmanship, innovation and American manufacturing. Employees shared stories of their work, demonstrating how Zeroll scoops continue to set the standard for ice cream service across the nation.

"We are honored to be recognized on World News Tonight," said Steve Moore, Chief Executive Officer of The Legacy Companies, whose portfolio includes the Zeroll brand. "For 90 years, Zeroll has remained proud to make our products in the U.S., supporting American jobs and helping ice cream lovers savor every scoop of their favorite flavor."

According to the International Dairy Foods Association, 97% of Americans love or like ice cream, with vanilla consistently ranking as the most popular flavor. Zeroll began in a small garage with humble beginnings and has grown to become a kitchen staple in the American culinary landscape.

Consumers can purchase Zeroll ice cream scoopers at Amazon, Crate and Barrel, Williams Sonoma, Sur La Table, and World Market. For more information, visit zeroll.com.

About Zeroll:

Founded in 1935 in a small garage, Zeroll has been a pioneer in the design and manufacturing of ice cream scoops. For 90 years, Zeroll has continued to produce innovative, high-quality tools in the United States, serving ice cream parlors and families nationwide.

Media Contact

Leah Cybulski, ChicExecs PR, 7084268730, [email protected], https://zeroll.com/collections/zeroll-original-scoops

SOURCE Zeroll