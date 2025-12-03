Zeroll Featured on ABC's World News Tonight for 90 Years of American-Made Ice Cream Scoops

David Muir spotlights the Avondale, Pennsylvania facility and American workers behind the iconic ice cream scoops, used by parlors nationwide, including Miami's Azucar Ice Cream.
WESTON, Fla., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zeroll is proud to announce that they were featured on ABC's World News Tonight with David Muir highlighting its 90 years of producing American-made ice cream scoops. The special segment, part of the network's Made in America series, showcased Zeroll's Avondale, Pennsylvania, manufacturing site and introduced viewers to the dedicated American workers behind every scoop.
Founded in 1935, the Zeroll brand revolutionized the way ice cream is served by introducing durable, ergonomic aluminum scoops used by ice cream parlors across the United States. Its unique handle design transfers heat from the user's palm to the scoop, making it easier to glide through even the hardest ice cream.
From trend-setting national chains like Van Leeuwen to popular neighborhood parlors like Azúcar Ice Cream Company, previously featured on Made in America, in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, Zeroll scoops have become an essential tool for delivering perfect servings.
"At Azucar Ice Cream, Zeroll has been our scoop of choice for 14 years," said Suzy Batlle, Founder of Azucar Ice Cream. "I wanted only the best tools to complement our ice cream, and Zeroll has delivered every single day. Their scoopers have served governors, brides, grooms, locals and tourists alike. They are the gold standard of our industry."
During the segment, Muir explored Zeroll's facility, highlighting the company's commitment to quality craftsmanship, innovation and American manufacturing. Employees shared stories of their work, demonstrating how Zeroll scoops continue to set the standard for ice cream service across the nation.
"We are honored to be recognized on World News Tonight," said Steve Moore, Chief Executive Officer of The Legacy Companies, whose portfolio includes the Zeroll brand. "For 90 years, Zeroll has remained proud to make our products in the U.S., supporting American jobs and helping ice cream lovers savor every scoop of their favorite flavor."
According to the International Dairy Foods Association, 97% of Americans love or like ice cream, with vanilla consistently ranking as the most popular flavor. Zeroll began in a small garage with humble beginnings and has grown to become a kitchen staple in the American culinary landscape.
Consumers can purchase Zeroll ice cream scoopers at Amazon, Crate and Barrel, Williams Sonoma, Sur La Table, and World Market. For more information, visit zeroll.com.
Founded in 1935 in a small garage, Zeroll has been a pioneer in the design and manufacturing of ice cream scoops. For 90 years, Zeroll has continued to produce innovative, high-quality tools in the United States, serving ice cream parlors and families nationwide.
