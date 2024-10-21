ZeroNow Board of Directors Announces the Selection of Jonathan Kassa as Executive Director

ZeroNow has its first Executive Director! The Board of Directors has selected Jonathan Kassa, a School Board Director and Chair of the Safe Schools Committee for North Penn School District in Pennsylvania, to serve in the newly created position. Kassa brings experience in education safety, as well as many years as a nonprofit leader and public servant. Kassa steps in as ZeroNow has been experiencing rapid growth in both membership and activity, which requires immediate leadership expansion. The appointment of an executive director allows ZeroNow to maintain momentum and continue its initiatives to make schools safer for good.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jonathan Kassa, a School Board Director and Chair of the Safe Schools Committee for North Penn School District in Pennsylvania, will become ZeroNow's first Executive Director effective November 1, 2024, ZeroNow Co-Founder and Board of Directors President Ara Bagdasarian announced.

ZeroNow is a stakeholder community designed to drive ideas, innovation, and investment to make schools safer for good.

"ZeroNow is poised for its next phase of growth, and Jonathan, a key advisory team member from day one, brings invaluable expertise as an experienced executive director in education safety and a longtime nonprofit leader and public servant," said Bagdasarian.

"His experience as a school board director adds a critical perspective, helping to drive new initiatives aimed at creating a platform for school administrators to deepen their understanding of policies and programs that foster safe learning environments. We couldn't be more excited about the impact this will have on our mission," Bagdasarian added.

"It is an honor to be chosen to build upon the strong foundation at ZeroNow. I look forward to collaborating with a dynamic board of directors, a dedicated staff, and a committed membership, with all of us united to advance school safety as a genuine top priority," said Kassa.

Kassa steps in as ZeroNow has been experiencing rapid growth in both membership and activity, which requires immediate leadership expansion. The appointment of an executive director allows ZeroNow to maintain momentum and continue advancing strategic goals. As executive director, Kassa will ensure continuity in operations and help guide the organization through this period of rapidly increasing membership and programming.

ZeroNow was founded by technology partners Additional, Axis Communications, Axon, Omnilert and Status Solutions, along with campus safety nonprofit partners the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA), NASPA (the Association of Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education), Campus Safety Magazine and VTV Family Outreach Foundation.

About ZeroNow

ZeroNow is the safety community's movement to end harmful events in our schools. As a member-based nonprofit, ZeroNow facilitates collaboration between industry, associations, and education partners to foster new solutions to keep our campuses safe and secure. In 2024, ZeroNow launched The National Council of School Safety Directors (NCSSD) to advocate for building a national standard, certification and continuing education program for School Safety Directors. For more information, please visit www.zeronow.org.

Media Contact

Gigi Thompson Jarvis, ZeroNow, 1 7036083434, [email protected], www.zeronow.org

