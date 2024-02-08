ZeroNow Debuts Path to Safer Schools at National Conference on Education

The Path to Safer Schools, a school safety lab that enables school superintendents and other participants to literally walk through the steps to safer schools, will be unveiled at the 2024 National Conference on Education, February 15-17 in San Diego. The nonprofit ZeroNow designed the lab to give education leaders the experience of navigating the sequential steps necessary to improving school security. Safety experts will be on hand at every step to answer questions.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZeroNow, the stakeholder organization formed to advance school safety, has partnered with AASA, the School Superintendents Association, to bring school safety to the forefront of the upcoming 2024 National Conference on Education.

The "Path to Safer Schools" School Safety Learning Lab will be introduced February 15 – 17 in Booth 1435 of the San Diego Convention Center. Attendees who enter this 30' x 80' exhibit will experience the steps to safer schools by literally "walking the path."

"When it comes to protecting students and staff, it can be overwhelming. It's hard to know where to start," said Ara Bagdasarian, Co-Founder of ZeroNow. "School safety is a journey. The Lab is a participatory experience that guides visitors down a path that presents every action necessary to create a safer school and the step-by-step guidance and resources to succeed. Experts on all aspects of the process will be available to answer questions. ZeroNow Co-Founder Jeff McWeeney purposely kept the design simple to focus visitors on the most important information and deliver a sense of confidence that safer school are possible."

ZeroNow will also present two opportunities to learn from people who are instigating change in the pursuit of safer schools.

• On the NCE agenda for Thursday, February 15 at 10:15 am is a 60-minute panel discussion, "Charles County Maryland's Journey to Safer Schools," a look at the comprehensive approach one school system has adopted in a dynamic effort to strengthen campus security. A panel composed of Charles County Public School (CCPS) Chief of Schools Dr. Marvin Jones and School Safety Director Jason Stoddard will outline the innovative, multi-pronged approach that has made CCPS a leader in its commitment to a safe environment for students and staff. The session is hosted by ZeroNow.

• On Friday, February 16, at 11:15 am, ZeroNow Advisor and the nation's leading active shooter expert Chris Grollnek will be speaking about "The Gift of Time" – the precious seconds during an active shooter incident.

More information on groundbreaking advancements in school safety technology will be available in Booth 1637, ZeroNow's School Safety Innovation Showcase. ZeroNow Partners Intel, Omnilert, Evolv, Status Solutions, Johnson Controls and Axis will share information on critical systems, including weapons detection, automation, video analytics, panic buttons and cybersecurity.

About ZeroNow

ZeroNow is the safety community's movement to end harmful events in our schools. As a member-based non-profit, ZeroNow facilitates collaboration between industry, associations, and education partners to foster new solutions to keep our campuses safe and secure.

ZeroNow brings safety assets and education safety leaders together to establish the standards for school safety technology. We drive a unified voice to educate policymakers on the need for increased investment in school safety. For more information, please visit zeronow.org/path.

About the National Conference on Education

The National Conference on Education is produced by AASA, The School Superintendents Association. AASA is the professional organization to more than 13,000 educational leaders in the United States and throughout the world and is committed to advocating for equitable access for all students to the highest quality public education and developing and supporting school system leaders. Find out more at https://nce.aasa.org.

