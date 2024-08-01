ZeroNow Welcomes Critical Response Group as a New Collaborator for Safer Schools

CRG uses critical incident mapping solutions that are validated by thousands of real-world incidents under the most stressful conditions and are deployed across the United States to protect schools, businesses, hospitals, and other critical infrastructure. They have joined ZeroNow as a Partner in order to share knowledge with stakeholders in the school safety field who are working toward the same goals.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Critical Response Group (CRG), the nation's leader in critical incident mapping data, has become an Industry Partner in the ZeroNow alliance of educators, security specialists, technology experts and students working to bring violent incidents in schools to zero.

CRG combines military-inspired techniques and rigorous on-site verification processes to deliver detailed, accurate, and human-verified critical incident maps that enhance emergency response coordination and save lives. The company's maps are compatible with security platforms in use across the safety ecosystem, from mobile apps and 911 center/PSAP systems to public safety software used by first responders, allowing all stakeholders to work from the same map when responding to an incident. CRG is already implemented in 15,000 schools across the U.S.

"When it comes to threatening incidents in schools, we all know that seconds count," said Ara Bagdasarian, Co-Founder of ZeroNow. "The common operating picture CRG provides saves critical moments in an emergency, which can save lives. And the passion the people at CRG bring to their work protecting schools matches that of ZeroNow's other industry and nonprofit partners. CRG is a great fit for our alliance."

"We look forward to collaborating with other stakeholders in the fight against school violence," said CRG CEO Mike Rodgers. "Our critical incident mapping solutions are validated by thousands of real-world incidents under the most stressful conditions and are deployed across the United States to protect schools, businesses, hospitals, and other critical infrastructure. As a ZeroNow Partner, we'll be able to share knowledge with others in the field who are working toward the same goals."

ZeroNow was founded by technology partners Additional, Axis Communications, Axon, Omnilert, and Status Solutions, along with campus safety nonprofit partners the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA), NASPA (the Association of Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education), Campus Safety Magazine, and VTV Family Outreach Foundation.

About ZeroNow

ZeroNow is the safety community's movement to end harmful events in our schools. As a member-based nonprofit, ZeroNow facilitates collaboration between industry, association and education partners to foster new solutions to keep our campuses safe and secure.

ZeroNow's National Council of School Safety Directors (NCSSD) is the first and only program created to establish a national standard, certification, advocacy, and continuing education for School Safety Directors. ZeroNow brings safety assets and education safety leaders together to establish the standards. We drive a unified voice to educate policymakers on the need for increased investment in school safety. For more information, please visit www.zeronow.org.

About Critical Response Group

Critical Response Group, Inc. is the nation's leader in critical incident mapping data producing common operating pictures to enhance command and control efforts during an emergency. CRG's origins are grounded in thousands of real-life direct-action raids conducted by the United States Special Operations Forces (USSOF) over the past two decades and dozens of county-wide deployments domestically over the past five years. The management team's mix of decorated and combat-tested USSOF officers and senior law enforcement executives possess a unique perspective on building and implementing CRGs for domestic first responders, with a focus on CRGs being used when a crisis occurs. For more information, visit https://www.crgplans.com or contact us by emailing [email protected].

