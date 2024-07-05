ZeroNow Welcomes The National Association of School and Campus Police Chiefs as a Nonprofit Partner

The National Association of School and Campus Police Chiefs (NASCPC) has joined the ZeroNow alliance for safer schools. NASCPC is composed of school and campus police chiefs, directors of school safety and security, school administrators and high-ranking law enforcement leaders. Its team works collaboratively within the full educational spectrum to benefit students, educators, and staff. NASCPC understands the difference between school-based policing and traditional policing. Knowing the differences can save lives.

WASHINGTON, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZeroNow is proud to announce its new partnership with The National Association of School and Campus Police Chiefs (NASCPC). The two nonprofits are joining forces to work toward their shared goal of making schools safer.

The NASCPC is a resource for school districts and college campuses as they tackle issues relating to targeted acts of violence. Composed of school and campus police chiefs, directors of school safety and security, school administrators and high-ranking law enforcement leaders, its team works collaboratively within the full educational spectrum to benefit students, educators, and staff.

"I can't overstate the importance of working closely with campus-based, executive-level law enforcement experts as we design the ever-evolving Path to Safer Schools," said ZeroNow CEO and Co-Founder Ara Bagdasarian. "The team at the NASCPC understands the intricacies of school-based policing, which is essential for creating workable school safety plans. Our team of educators, law enforcement, technology experts and nonprofits are excited about this new alliance."

"Partnering with ZeroNow is a logical step for us," said NASCPC Executive Director John Shanks. "At the NASCPC, we understand the power of collaboration. We support and work with safety experts across the United States to bring our members a collaborative approach to all things school safety. It takes a village to raise a child, it takes a cadre of professionals to protect them and keep them safe from violence in our schools."

School safety is very complex and lends itself to the experiences and perspectives gained by working within an educational setting as part of a school district team. The NASCPC understands that school-based policing and traditional policing require different approaches and training strategies for staff, students and parents.

ZeroNow was founded by technology partners Additional, Axis Communications, Axon, Omnilert and Status Solutions, along with campus safety nonprofit partners the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA), NASPA (the Association of Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education), Campus Safety Magazine and VTV Family Outreach Foundation.

About ZeroNow

ZeroNow is the safety community's movement to end harmful events in our schools. As a member-based nonprofit, ZeroNow facilitates collaboration between industry, associations, and education partners to foster new solutions to keep our campuses safe and secure. In 2024, ZeroNow launched The National Council of School Safety Directors (NCSSD) to advocate for building a national standard, certification and continuing education program for School Safety Directors. For more information, please visit ZeroNow.org.

About NASCPC

The National Association of School and Campus Police Chiefs is a not-for-profit organization that is intended to fill a void in the complex school and campus safety arena by offering executive-level resources and perspectives relating to policing in these unique settings. Find out more at https://www.nascpc.org.

Media Contact

Gigi Thompson Jarvis, ZeroNow, 1 703-608-3434, [email protected], www.zeronow.org

SOURCE ZeroNow