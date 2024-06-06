ZeroNow Welcomes ZeroEyes to Nonprofit School Safety Alliance

ZeroNow, the coalition of industry, nonprofit and education leaders dedicated to safer schools, announced today that ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, has joined the alliance as an Industry Partner. ZeroNow Industry Partners collaborate with educators, law enforcement, security specialists, students and concerned citizens to prevent violence in our schools.

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZeroNow, the coalition of industry, nonprofit and education leaders dedicated to safer schools, announced today that ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, has joined the alliance as an Industry Partner.

The team of U.S. military veterans and elite technologists at ZeroEyes have developed an AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software that layers onto existing digital security cameras. The AI was trained on the most extensive data set in the industry, using hundreds of thousands of proprietary images and videos. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to law enforcement and local staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection. ZeroEyes' deep experience will add to the broad spectrum of expertise that guides the alliance.

"ZeroNow brings together stakeholders in the school security space to share information, brainstorm and advocate," said ZeroNow Co-Founder Ara Bagdasarian. "Our members come from education, law enforcement, the security field and technology. Working together gives us the advantage of diverse viewpoints and a broad range of expertise. We welcome the innovation and the experience ZeroEyes will bring to the discussion."

"Our mission has always been to take a proactive stance against gun-related violence and to safeguard innocent lives," said Mike Lahiff, CEO of ZeroEyes. "We look forward to working closely with ZeroNow's members and are dedicated to providing all of the unique assets ZeroEyes has to offer in order to help put an end to senseless violence."

ZeroNow was founded by technology partners Additional, Axis Communications, Axon, Omnilert and Status Solutions, along with campus safety nonprofit partners the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA), NASPA (the Association of Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education), Campus Safety Magazine and VTV Family Outreach Foundation.

About ZeroNow

ZeroNow is the safety community's movement to end harmful events in our schools. As a member-based non-profit, ZeroNow facilitates collaboration between industry, associations, and education partners to foster new solutions to keep our campuses safe and secure. In 2024, ZeroNow launched The National Council of School Safety Directors (NCSSD) to advocate for building a national standard, certification and continuing education program for School Safety Directors. For more information, please visit ZeroNow.org.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution is recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

Media Contact

