ZeroOutages and Virtual-Q Join Forces to Launch Global Turnkey Starlink + Cloud Solution

"This partnership is a game-changer," said Victor Quinones, CEO of Virtual-Q. "Together with ZeroOutages, we're making it possible for enterprises in even the most challenging environments to access secure, reliable connectivity and Virtual-Q's advanced cloud solutions—all with a single call."

"This collaboration between ZeroOutages and Virtual-Q redefines what's possible for remote and underserved operations—bringing together secure satellite connectivity and enterprise cloud access in one seamless solution." said Daren French, VP of Business Development at ZeroOutages. " By combining ZeroOutages' Starlink-based global connectivity and network resilience with Virtual-Q's powerful cloud infrastructure, we're enabling businesses—no matter how remote—to securely operate, collaborate, and scale in ways that were previously impossible. Together, we're setting a new standard for what connected enterprises can achieve."

Joint Solution Highlights:

Turnkey Starlink Deployment: ZeroOutages manages the full process—from hardware procurement and shipping to on-site setup, activation, and network integration.

Global Reach: Deployments available anywhere in the world, including rural, mobile, and disaster-recovery environments.

Enterprise Security: Integrated SD-WAN and SASE features ensure secure, optimized connectivity with patented application prioritization and VPN failover.

Cloud-Ready Infrastructure: Seamless compatibility with Virtual-Q's secure virtual desktops, AI/ML workloads, and scalable enterprise cloud services.

24/7 End-to-End Support: One-call access to full-stack technical support across connectivity, security, and cloud infrastructure.

This partnership is ideal for organizations in industries such as construction, healthcare, energy, government, and manufacturing—especially those operating in areas where traditional connectivity options are unavailable or unreliable.

