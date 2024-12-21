ZeroThreat, a Rising AppSec Innovator, to Showcase AI-Powered Security at Gujarat's Largest Tech Expo

Enabling complete web and API security with AI-powered real-time vulnerability scanning, actionable insights, automated pentesting, remediation, and continuous security testing for modern applications.

AHMEDABAD, India, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZeroThreat, an AI-powered Web Application and API security startup, is all set to make its mark at Gujarat's largest Tech Expo, happening in Ahmedabad on December 20-21, 2024 Booth #G3. As a standout name in AppSec innovation, ZeroThreat is redefining how software teams build secure applications and APIs.

With its cutting-edge AI-driven platform, ZeroThreat offers unparalleled ease of use, requiring zero configurations and delivering point-and-click simplicity. Teams can detect vulnerabilities 5x faster with real-time scanning, automate pentesting, and produce compliance-ready products—ensuring proactive protection against modern threats.

In today's fast-paced world, where software and B2B SaaS companies face relentless pressure to deliver rapid updates, ZeroThreat emerges as the ultimate solution to tackle critical security challenges. Tech Expo visitors will have the exclusive opportunity to witness its capabilities live, from real-time vulnerability detection to seamless API discovery at booth #G3.

Tech Expo Gujarat 2024, scheduled for December 20-21, 2024, at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will bring together over 5000+ attendees, 20+ speakers, 125+ exhibitors, and 50+ sponsors. This one of the largest technology events serves as a premier platform to explore cutting-edge technological advancements and foster collaboration among industry leaders, decision-makers, and innovators.

ZeroThreat – Web Application and API Scanning Platform Highlights

Sensitive Data Exposure & Data Leak Detection

Detect Session Hijacking, Broken Access, XSS & SQL Injections

AI-Guided Detection & Remediation

Rapid Port and Configuration Scanning

Optimized for Modern Apps & SPA Frameworks

Fully Automated Authorization Checks

Designed for modern AppSec, ZeroThreat shortens vulnerability detection and resolution from days to hours, empowering businesses to launch secure products on time. As a standout DAST platform, it tackles complex configurations and eliminates the need for expert pentester, solving key challenges for software companies.

Key Benefits for Software Teams and Companies

ZeroThreat comes with several benefits for software companies and engineers that enhance security, productivity, and cost efficiency.

Point-and-Click Scan: Flawlessly scan your web apps without complex configurations and technical expertise required.

Faster Vulnerability Detection: Detect 40,000+ vulnerabilities 5x faster than traditional methods, helping software teams to address issues quickly.

Near-Zero False Positives: Minimize false positives to reduce alert fatigue with 98.9% accuracy.

AI-Powered Remediation Reports: Get personalized code examples and actionable insights to fix vulnerabilities faster.

CI/CD Integration: Integrate security seamlessly into your development process with CI/CD integration, ensuring minimal workflow disruption.

Automated Compliance Check: Ensure adherence to security standards and regulations like GDPR, SOC2, PCI-DSS, OWASP, CWE/SANS and HIPAA, streamlining the compliance process.

Location-based Data Storage and Scan: Choose a preferred global scanning location and store data in compliance with regional regulations.

A Commitment to APPSec Innovation

Empowering software teams with robust AppSec solutions is at the core of our mission," said Dharmesh Acharya, Co-Founder of ZeroThreat." At Gujarat's largest tech expo, we're excited to showcase how ZeroThreat helps businesses build secure applications easily, integrating security into workflows without compromising speed or efficiency.

About ZeroThreat

ZeroThreat is an AI-driven vulnerability scanning and pentesting platform providing comprehensive security solutions for web applications and APIs. It scans all types of web apps, including modern Single-Page Applications, JavaScript-heavy ones and APIs (Private, Public) to minimize external attacks and false positives by 90% manual pentesting. ZeroThreat empowers software teams and companies with robust security capabilities, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of their applications and data.

Media Contact

Dharmesh Acharya, ZeroThreat, 91 9081579038, [email protected], https://zerothreat.ai/

SOURCE ZeroThreat