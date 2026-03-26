ZeroThreat.ai Wins Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Innovation in Web Application Security

ZeroThreat.ai has been awarded Silver in the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Web Application Security, recognizing its innovative approach to identifying real, exploitable vulnerabilities. The platform stands out by using agentic AI to simulate attacker behavior, validate exploitability, and reduce false positives, helping security teams focus on genuine risks with measurable business impact. With capabilities like near real-time CVE coverage, zero-day detection, and production-safe testing, ZeroThreat.ai is redefining modern application security through proof-based validation and continuous threat intelligence.

CHICAGO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZeroThreat.ai, an AI-powered penetration testing platform focused on identifying real, exploitable vulnerabilities across modern web applications and APIs, today announced that ZeroThreat.ai has won a Silver in the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards - Web Application Security category.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies, products, and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. ZeroThreat.ai's recognition highlights its differentiated approach to application security, prioritizing exploitability, real-world attacker behavior, and measurable business impact over traditional vulnerability scanning methods.

Unlike conventional tools that generate high volumes of unverified findings, ZeroThreat.ai executes agentic, attacker-style workflows to validate whether vulnerabilities are truly exploitable in live environments. The platform combines interpreter-driven threat intelligence, rapid CVE-to-detection mapping, and zero-day pattern recognition to continuously adapt to emerging threats.

"Security teams don't need more alerts, they need proof," said Dharmesh Acharya, Co-founder of ZeroThreat.ai. "This award validates our focus on what actually matters: identifying vulnerabilities that attackers can truly exploit in real-world conditions. By combining agentic AI with deep execution and continuous threat intelligence, we're helping teams cut through noise and focus on risks that have tangible business impact."

ZeroThreat.ai's platform delivers:

Exploitability-first validation with proof of impact and exposed data

Near real-time coverage of newly disclosed CVEs

Zero-day detection via behavioral analysis of exploit primitives

100,000+ vulnerability checks, including live execution of Burp & Nuclei templates

Up to 10× faster deep testing across web apps and APIs

Production-safe testing with safeguards for live environments

Advanced scanning for complex UI flows and SPAs using Playwright

This recognition underscores ZeroThreat.ai's ability to move beyond surface-level scanning and into validated security outcomes. This helps organizations reduce false positives, prioritize real risk, and secure modern applications at scale.

"We congratulate ZeroThreat on this outstanding achievement in the 'Web Application Security' category of the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "As we celebrate 10 years of recognizing excellence in cybersecurity, ZeroThreat's innovation, commitment, and leadership set a powerful example for the entire industry."

ZeroThreat.ai continues to expand its platform capabilities with deeper API coverage, enhanced business logic testing, and continuous interpreter-driven updates that map emerging threats to detection logic within minutes.

For more information about ZeroThreat.ai and its AI-powered penetration testing platform, visit www.zerothreat.ai.

About ZeroThreat.ai

ZeroThreat.ai is an AI-powered penetration testing platform designed to identify real, exploitable vulnerabilities across web applications and APIs. By combining agentic AI workflows, continuous threat intelligence, and proof-based validation, ZeroThreat.ai helps security teams prioritize real risk, eliminate false positives, and secure modern applications with speed and precision.

Media Contact

Dharmesh Acharya, ZeroThreat, 1 3312202070, [email protected], https://zerothreat.ai/

SOURCE ZeroThreat