Zerto Begins 2024 With a Wave of Key Industry Awards

Cloud Awards 2023-2024 Winner: Best Cloud DR/Business Continuity Solution

In January, Zerto was declared a winner in the 2023-2024 Cloud Awards program in the Best Disaster Recovery (DR)/Business Continuity Solution category. The Cloud Awards have recognized and honored innovation in cloud computing since 2011, spanning diverse industry sectors and inviting submissions from companies worldwide. Zerto was highlighted for its enterprise-class DR and business continuity solution, which deploys continuous data protection (CDP) to safeguard organizations of any size — no matter what kind of incident, outage, or attack they face.

"The Cloud Awards are delighted to offer this award to Zerto who offer a tailored disaster recovery and business continuity solution that utilizes CDP to help safeguard organizations of any size against any cloud, application, or threat," said Annabelle Whittall, head of technical at the Cloud Awards. "With Zerto's unique and unparalleled journaling technology, users have the capacity to 'rewind' and recover data from any point in time within seconds of a disruption. This means that organizations can travel back in time to restore data to its original state seconds before disruptions."

Zerto Wins in 22nd Edition of TechTarget Storage Product of the Year Competition

Zerto was also recognized by the TechTarget Storage Product of the Year Competition, which has been honoring the best in enterprise data storage systems for more than two decades.

The award judges — which include consultants, analysts, users, and TechTarget editors — were particularly impressed with Zerto 10's ransomware mitigation, journaling technology, and security features. In particular, they highlighted Zerto's Cyber Resilience Vault, which uses a real-time warning system, data immutability, and rapid air-gapped recovery to protect critical data. Additionally, the judges were impressed with the expansion of Zerto 10's capabilities for Azure and AWS environments.

Cloud Computing Magazine's 2023 Backup and Disaster Recovery Awards

Zerto was also among the winners of this year's 2023 Backup and Disaster Recovery Awards, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine. These awards recognize technologies and vendors that have built cloud solutions to empower businesses of any size to maintain continuous operations in the face of challenging conditions.

Key to Zerto's disaster recovery abilities is its block-level replication technology, which — unlike traditional snapshot-technology — has no impact on the production environment. Where competitive solutions rely on technologies which only backup every few hours, Zerto eliminates that potential room for error, allowing users to "rewind" and recover data from any point in time. That means users can time travel back to just a few seconds before a disruption.

Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, parent company of Cloud Computing, highlighted the ability of Zerto and the other winners to "feel confident during regular business, and reassured in stressful situations."

Zerto Regional Director Nirmeet Gohil Named CRN Channel Chiefs

Most recently, this February Zerto Regional Director Nirmeet Gohil was recognized by CRN Magazine as one of its 2024 Channel Chiefs. This annual feature recognizes influential leaders who drive the channel agenda and evangelize the importance of channel partnerships within the IT industry.

Through a concerted focus on outcome-based selling and adding services that address customers' needs, Gohil helped move partner-generated opportunities to nearly 45%, up from 30% three years earlier. Under Gohil's leadership Zerto has also expanded partner-initiated sales opportunities, implemented partner program benefits and awards, and developed networking and engagement spaces for minority groups within the larger Zerto community.

About Zerto

Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, empowers customers to run an always-on business by simplifying the protection, recovery, and mobility of on-premises and cloud applications. Zerto's cloud data management and protection solution eliminates the risks and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption across private, public, and hybrid deployments. The simple, software-only solution uses continuous data protection at scale to solve for ransomware resilience, disaster recovery and multi-cloud mobility. Zerto is trusted by over 9,500 customers globally and is powering offerings for Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and more than 350 managed service providers.

