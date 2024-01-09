Zerto Named a Winner in the 2023-2024 Cloud Awards

"The Cloud Awards are delighted to offer this award to Zerto from HPE who offer a tailored disaster recovery and business continuity solution that utilizes CDP to help safeguard organizations of any size against any cloud, application, or threat." Post this

Zerto offers an enterprise-class DR and business continuity solution that utilizes continuous data protection (CDP) to help safeguard organizations of any size no matter what kind of incident, outage, or attack they face. With CDP as its foundation, Zerto ensures organizations will experience minimal downtime and data loss when dealing with ransomware, natural disasters, or human error.

Zerto's winning Zerto 10 solution is a part of its evolution as an industry leader for data protection and ransomware resilience with an emphasis on recovery. Zerto 10 enhances hybrid cloud protection and secures organizations with a new, real-time encryption detection mechanism and an air-gapped cyber recovery vault. Using continuous monitoring, Zerto 10 can detect and alert organizations of suspicious activity within seconds. The new Cyber Resilience Vault combines an isolated recovery environment with an immutable data vault to provide journal-based recovery. Zerto's APIs allow for ease of integration and interoperability with an organization's existing security stack. It also provides full automation and orchestration to improve operational efficiency by eliminating repetitive and manual tasks.

"Zerto is thrilled to be recognized as the top DR/business continuity solution," said Kevin Cole, director, product and technical marketing, Zerto. "It is an honor that Zerto 10 has been chosen based on its ability to deliver high-performance protection, detection, and recovery from ransomware for organizations in a multi-cloud world. Along with its new, real-time ransomware detection, Zerto 10's ease of use and full automation offering also makes the daily lives of IT professionals easier while offering customers a quantifiable return on investment."

"The Cloud Awards are delighted to offer this award to Zerto from HPE who offer a tailored disaster recovery and business continuity solution that utilizes CDP to help safeguard organizations of any size against any cloud, application, or threat," said Annabelle Whittall, head of technical, Cloud Awards Team. "With Zerto's unique and unparalleled journaling technology, users have the capacity to 'rewind' and recover data from any point in time within seconds of a disruption. This means that organizations can travel back in time to restore data to its original state seconds before disruptions."

The Cloud Awards program will return in autumn 2024. Hundreds of organizations entered the 2023-2024 Cloud Awards program, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East.

To view the full list of winners, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-2024-cloud-awards-finalists/.

About Zerto

Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, empowers customers to run an always-on business by simplifying the protection, recovery, and mobility of on-premises and cloud applications. Zerto's cloud data management and protection solution eliminates the risks and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption across private, public, and hybrid deployments. The simple, software-only solution uses continuous data protection at scale to solve for ransomware resilience, disaster recovery and multi-cloud mobility. Zerto is trusted by over 9,500 customers globally and is powering offerings for Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and more than 350 managed service providers.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2024 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

